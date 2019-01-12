TRACY BYRD CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF MAKING MUSIC AND ANNOUNCES 2019 TOUR PLANS

With an amazing 34 singles and ten studio albums – four of which are certified gold, one platinum, and double platinum by the RIAA – Tracy Byrd is celebrating 25 years as a recording artist! The tall Texan first hit #1 in 1993 with “Holdin’ Heaven” and has continued releasing hits “Watermelon Crawl,” “Big Love,” “I’m From The Country,” “Ten Rounds of Jose Cuervo,” “Drinkin’ Bone,” and “The Keeper of the Stars,” which went on to win the CMA Song of the Year honor.

Now circa 2019, Tracy Byrd is back at it. After taking a few years off from touring outside of Texas, Tracy is hitting to road to bring his hits to country fans across North America. In addition, Byrd will team up with fellow Beaumont native Mark Chesnutt for select dates billed as The Beaumont Boys. The Beaumont Boys package is being co-booked by Deric Brown of artistLIVE and Risha Rodgers of William Morris Endeavor (WME).

“I am really enjoying getting back out on the road,” says Tracy Byrd. “I loved spending time off watching the kids grow, but I have missed seeing the legion of fans that we had gained over the years. I look forward to reconnecting with them on the road!”

Tracy Byrd On Tour:

FEB 02 – Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace / Bakersfield, Calif.

FEB 04 – The Saddle Rack / Fremont, Calif.

FEB 05 – Harris Center For The Arts / Folsom, Calif.

FEB 06 – Gallo Center For The Arts / Modesto, Calif.

FEB 07 – Dell E. Webb Center For The Arts / Wickenburg, Ariz.

FEB 08 – Dell E. Webb Center For The Arts / Wickenburg, Ariz.

FEB 09 – The Liberty / Roswell, N.M.

FEB 15 – Private / Vidor, Texas

FEB 16 – Dosey Doe / The Woodlands, Texas

FEB 17 – Diamond Jacks Casino and Hotel / Bossier City, La.

FEB 21 – Liberty Hal / Tyler, Texas

FEB 22 – Hippodrome / Waco, Texas

FEB 23 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas (Daytime Show)

FEB 23 – Matagorda Country Fair / Bay City, Texas (Nighttime Show)

MAR 01 – Marshfest / Winnie, Texas

MAR 02 – Private / Austin, Texas

MAR 22 – Redneck Country Club / Stafford, Texas

MAR 23 – Ford Of Boerne Ribbon Cutting / Boerne, Texas (Daytime Show)

MAR 23 – Twisted J Live / Stephenville, Texas (Nighttime Show)

MAR 28 – Imogene Theater / Milton, Fla.

MAR 29 – The Stockyard / Holiday, Fla.

MAR 30 – The Ranch / Fort Meyers, Fla.

MAR 31 – Orange Blossom Opry / Weisdale, Fla.

APR 05 – Coyote Joe’s / Charlotte, N.C. – (Beaumont Boys show)

APR 06 – Red Barn Convention Center / Winchester, Ohio

APR 12 – Choctaw Casino / Pocola, Okla.

APR 13 – Delta Downs / Vinton, La.

APR 25 – Cahoots / Lebanon, Tenn.

APR 26 – Saddle Up Saloon / Indianapolis, Ind.

APR 27 – Arcada Theater / St. Charles, Ill.

MAY 18 – Lee County Fair / Giddings, Texas

JUN 01 – Billy Bob’s Texas / Fort Worth, Texas

JUN 12 – Merryman Performing Arts Center / Kearney, Neb.

JUN 14 – Kickin’ Country Festival / Karlstad, Minn.

JUN 28 – Big Texas / Spring, Texas

JUN 29 – Johnny’s Steaks & BBQ / Saldo, Texas

JUL 24 – Cowlitz County Fair / Longview, Wash.

JUL 26 – Canyon Country Fair / Caldwell, Idaho

JUL 29 – Montana State Fair / Great Falls, Mont.

AUG 03 – Deerasic Classic / Cambridge, Ohio

AUG 06 – Umatilla County Fair / Hermiston, Ore.

AUG 07 – Tillamook County Fair / Tillamook , Ore.

AUG 08 – Riverfront Amphitheater / Albany, Ore.

AUG 23 – Cotton Eyed Joe / Knoxville, Tenn.

AUG 24 – Garden City Bicentennial / Garden City, Ga.

OCT 25 – Bluegate Theater / Shipshewana, Ind.

DEC 14 – Redneck Country Club / Stafford, Texas

DEC 21 – Jefferson Theater / Beaumont, Texas

About Tracy Byrd:

Tracy Byrd has always been something of a maverick. In an industry where careers are often decided in committee, Byrd has always held fast to his own creative vision and has never been afraid to take the road less traveled. That unbridled spirit again prevails on his newest release, “Different Things.” Not only does Tracy continue to deliver no-holds-barred country music, he does so while embarking on a new business model that is setting the standard for artists in today’s competitive music industry.

# # #