Tracy Byrd Books Massive 2019 Tour to Celebrate 25 Years

Tracy Byrd is marking 25 years since his first big hit in 2019, and to celebrate the special occasion, he’s returning to the road for a tour that finds him performing all over the United States for the first time in several years.

The country hitmaker first reached No. 1 in 1993 with “Holdin’ Heaven,” and he followed up with a string of hits that includes “Watermelon Crawl,” “Big Love,” “I’m From the Country,” “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo,” “Drinkin’ Bone,” and “The Keeper of the Stars,” which won ACM Song of the Year honors in 1996. He’s released 34 singles and ten studio albums, four of which have been certified gold, one platinum and one double platinum by the RIAA.

Byrd has been taking it relatively easy on the career front over the past few years, restricting his touring activities to his home state of Texas, but that’s all about to change. He’ll kick off his 2019 tour with a performance at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif., on Feb. 2, and he’s got dates scheduled all the way out to Dec. 21, when he closes out his touring year with a show at the Jefferson Theater in his hometown of Beaumont, Texas.

Byrd is also teaming up with fellow Beaumont native Mark Chesnutt for select dates billed as the Beaumont Boys in 2019.

“I am really enjoying getting back out on the road,” he says in a press release. “I loved spending time off watching the kids grow, but I have missed seeing the legion of fans that we had gained over the years. I look forward to reconnecting with them on the road!”

Tracy Byrd’s 2019 Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

Feb. 4 — Fremont, Calif. @ The Saddle Rack

Feb. 5 — Folsom, Calif. @ Harris Center for the Arts

Feb. 6 — Modesto, Calif. @ Gallo Center for the Arts

Feb. 7 — Wickenburg, Ariz. @ Dell E. Webb Center for the Arts

Feb. 8 — Wickenburg, Ariz. @ Dell E. Webb Center for the Arts

Feb. 9 — Roswell, N.M. @ The Liberty

Feb. 15 — Vidor, Texas @ Private

Feb. 16 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Dosey Doe

Feb. 17 — Bossier City, La. @ Diamond Jacks Casino and Hotel

Feb 21 — Tyler, Texas @ Liberty Hall

Feb. 22 — Waco, Texas @ Hippodrome

Feb. 23 — Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall (Daytime Show)

Feb. 23 — Bay City, Texas @ Matagorda Country Fair (Nighttime Show)

March 1 — Winnie, Texas @ Marshfest

March 2 — Austin, Texas @ Private

March 22 –Stafford, Texas @ Redneck Country Club

March 23 — Boerne, Texas @ Ford Of Boerne Ribbon Cutting (Daytime Show)

March 23 — Stephenville, Texas @ Twisted J Live (Nighttime Show)

March 28 — Milton, Fla. @ Imogene Theater

March 29 — Holiday, Fla. @ The Stockyard

March 30 — Fort Meyers, Fla. @ The Ranch

March 31 — Weisdale, Fla. @ Orange Blossom Opry

April 5 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s (Beaumont Boys show)

April 6 — Winchester, Ohio @ Red Barn Convention Center

April 12 — Pocola, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino

April 13 — Vinton, La. @ Delta Downs

April 25 — Lebanon, Tenn. @ Cahoots

April 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Saddle Up Saloon

April 27 — St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater

May 18 — Giddings, Texas @ Lee County Fair

June 1 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

June 12 — Kearney, Neb. @ Merryman Performing Arts Center

June 14 — Karlstad, Minn. @ Kickin’ Country Festival

June 28 — Spring, Texas @ Big Texas

June 29 — Saldo, Texas @ Johnny’s Steaks & BBQ

July 24 — Longview, Wash. @ Cowlitz County Fair

July 26 — Caldwell, Idaho @ Canyon Country Fair

July 29 — Great Falls, Mont. @ Montana State Fair

Aug. 3 — Cambridge, Ohio @ Deerasic Classic

Aug. 6 — Hermiston, Ore. @ Umatilla County Fair

Aug. 7 — Tillamook , Ore. @ Tillamook County Fair

Aug. 8 — Albany, Ore. @ Riverfront Amphitheater

Aug. 23 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eyed Joe

Aug. 24 — Garden City, Ga. @ Garden City Bicentennial

Oct. 25 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Bluegate Theater

Dec. 14 — Stafford, Texas @ Redneck Country Club

Dec. 21 — Beaumont, Texas @ Jefferson Theater