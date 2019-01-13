Tracy Byrd Books Massive 2019 Tour to Celebrate 25 Years
Tracy Byrd is marking 25 years since his first big hit in 2019, and to celebrate the special occasion, he’s returning to the road for a tour that finds him performing all over the United States for the first time in several years.
The country hitmaker first reached No. 1 in 1993 with “Holdin’ Heaven,” and he followed up with a string of hits that includes “Watermelon Crawl,” “Big Love,” “I’m From the Country,” “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo,” “Drinkin’ Bone,” and “The Keeper of the Stars,” which won ACM Song of the Year honors in 1996. He’s released 34 singles and ten studio albums, four of which have been certified gold, one platinum and one double platinum by the RIAA.
Byrd has been taking it relatively easy on the career front over the past few years, restricting his touring activities to his home state of Texas, but that’s all about to change. He’ll kick off his 2019 tour with a performance at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif., on Feb. 2, and he’s got dates scheduled all the way out to Dec. 21, when he closes out his touring year with a show at the Jefferson Theater in his hometown of Beaumont, Texas.
Byrd is also teaming up with fellow Beaumont native Mark Chesnutt for select dates billed as the Beaumont Boys in 2019.
“I am really enjoying getting back out on the road,” he says in a press release. “I loved spending time off watching the kids grow, but I have missed seeing the legion of fans that we had gained over the years. I look forward to reconnecting with them on the road!”
Tracy Byrd’s 2019 Tour Dates:
Feb. 2 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
Feb. 4 — Fremont, Calif. @ The Saddle Rack
Feb. 5 — Folsom, Calif. @ Harris Center for the Arts
Feb. 6 — Modesto, Calif. @ Gallo Center for the Arts
Feb. 7 — Wickenburg, Ariz. @ Dell E. Webb Center for the Arts
Feb. 8 — Wickenburg, Ariz. @ Dell E. Webb Center for the Arts
Feb. 9 — Roswell, N.M. @ The Liberty
Feb. 15 — Vidor, Texas @ Private
Feb. 16 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Dosey Doe
Feb. 17 — Bossier City, La. @ Diamond Jacks Casino and Hotel
Feb 21 — Tyler, Texas @ Liberty Hall
Feb. 22 — Waco, Texas @ Hippodrome
Feb. 23 — Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall (Daytime Show)
Feb. 23 — Bay City, Texas @ Matagorda Country Fair (Nighttime Show)
March 1 — Winnie, Texas @ Marshfest
March 2 — Austin, Texas @ Private
March 22 –Stafford, Texas @ Redneck Country Club
March 23 — Boerne, Texas @ Ford Of Boerne Ribbon Cutting (Daytime Show)
March 23 — Stephenville, Texas @ Twisted J Live (Nighttime Show)
March 28 — Milton, Fla. @ Imogene Theater
March 29 — Holiday, Fla. @ The Stockyard
March 30 — Fort Meyers, Fla. @ The Ranch
March 31 — Weisdale, Fla. @ Orange Blossom Opry
April 5 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s (Beaumont Boys show)
April 6 — Winchester, Ohio @ Red Barn Convention Center
April 12 — Pocola, Okla. @ Choctaw Casino
April 13 — Vinton, La. @ Delta Downs
April 25 — Lebanon, Tenn. @ Cahoots
April 26 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Saddle Up Saloon
April 27 — St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater
May 18 — Giddings, Texas @ Lee County Fair
June 1 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas
June 12 — Kearney, Neb. @ Merryman Performing Arts Center
June 14 — Karlstad, Minn. @ Kickin’ Country Festival
June 28 — Spring, Texas @ Big Texas
June 29 — Saldo, Texas @ Johnny’s Steaks & BBQ
July 24 — Longview, Wash. @ Cowlitz County Fair
July 26 — Caldwell, Idaho @ Canyon Country Fair
July 29 — Great Falls, Mont. @ Montana State Fair
Aug. 3 — Cambridge, Ohio @ Deerasic Classic
Aug. 6 — Hermiston, Ore. @ Umatilla County Fair
Aug. 7 — Tillamook , Ore. @ Tillamook County Fair
Aug. 8 — Albany, Ore. @ Riverfront Amphitheater
Aug. 23 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eyed Joe
Aug. 24 — Garden City, Ga. @ Garden City Bicentennial
Oct. 25 — Shipshewana, Ind. @ Bluegate Theater
Dec. 14 — Stafford, Texas @ Redneck Country Club
Dec. 21 — Beaumont, Texas @ Jefferson Theater