Tracktion’s Essential Collection Offers DSP Effects Separately

Four necessities from Tracktion’s DAW Essentials Collection of DSP Effects are now available separately: the beautifully simple Equaliser, the full featured Compressor, the high quality Reverber8 and the ultra-creative Delay Studio.

The Equaliser delivers all the key functions needed to sculpt and mix frequencies making it ideal for even the most demanding of mix engineers. Its ample capabilities include an integrated analyzer for rapid identification of frequency ranges, configurable eight bands for precision adjustments and a stunning, scalable interface to take advantage of modern hi-res displays and aid visualization.

Designed to be absolutely transparent even under the most demanding, dynamic, crushing scenarios, the clear controls of the mono / stereo chain Compressor allow users to swiftly dial in their desired effects. The expander mode offers further versatility, the central display gives visual feedback on all settings and the side chain with dedicated filter and soft clip function provides effortless dynamics control.

Efficient enough to be used throughout the whole of the mix, the Reverber8 produces pristine, highly configurable solutions to challenge the finest convolution reverbs. Utilizing the latest coding and algorithms, it pushes reverb potentials further than ever before.

The Delay Studio takes the art of repetition to a whole new level. Users can build complex, multi tap delay lines, classic dub style FX or go further into the full sound design mode to craft incredibly inventive, evolving and expressive soundscapes. The large central display encourages more advanced sound exploration by allowing users to envision complex delay parameters.

Each of the four DAW Essential plugins are now available for only $25 each.

Plus the whole collection of sixteen contemporary FX plugins that form Tracktions Essentials Collection are now available at the reduced price of $99. As well as the Equaliser, Compressor, Reverber8 and the Delay Studio, this extraordinary sound compendium also includes Stereo Delay, Tape Delay, Crossover, Limiter, Gate / Expander, Ducker, Flanger, Crusher, Chorus, Phaser and Auto Filter.

To find out more about the DAW Essentials plugins, the latest news, updates, hundreds of great tips and feature videos please go to https://www.tracktion.com/ or follow their Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel