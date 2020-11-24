Tracktion Launches Son Of A Beta Maxed

Tracktion expands the growing Collective sound pack range with the launch of Son of a Beta Maxed, the sequel to Beta Maxed.

The music of the eighties is an iconic sound, soft rock was king, disco liberating and synth pop provocative and exciting. The vintage synth sounds of Son of a Beta Maxed, Tracktion’s latest sound pack, captures all of the romance, atmosphere, glamour and flamboyance of the era. It features over eighty meticulously crafted classic instrument and drum presets perfectly suited for Collective, the company’s distinct sampler and synthesizer. The new sound pack faithfully reproduces big, lush productions of iconic dance riffs and with warm analogue pads, biting leads, lo-fi keys, bodacious drums and more. See the introduction video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yunoxDeZgJU

With Son of a Beta Maxed musicians can take their music back to the future, recreating anthemic rock ballads, electronic dance music and experimental pop tunes with these fresh sounds from a timeless era. The new sound pack is available for only $50 at https://marketplace.tracktion.com/tracktion-collective-son-of-a-betamaxed.html and discounts can apply when it is bundled with one of the other sound packs, Platforms and / or Beta Maxed.

