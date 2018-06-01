Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, More Join ‘9th Annual Darius Rucker And Friends Benefit Concert’

TRACE ADKINS, LAUREN ALAINA, BOBBY BONES, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, and RACHEL WAMMACK have signed on to perform during the “9TH ANNUAL DARIUS AND FRIENDS BENEFIT CONCERT” on MONDAY, JUNE 4th at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. Tickets are on sale now here, and all proceeds benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

“ST. JUDE is doing incredible work for patients and families every single day, so whatever we can do to help this is a no-brainer for me,” said RUCKER. “We’re so appreciative of these artists coming out to help us kick off CMA FEST week for such a good cause.”