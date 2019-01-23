Trace Adkins Announces 2019 Don’t Stop Tour

Country powerhouse Trace Adkins has just announced a massive 2019 tour that will take him to 39 different cities. The Don’t Stop Tour 2019 will kick off with a lone February date in San Antonio, Texas, before really picking up steam in April.

“I’m excited to get back on the road,” says Adkins in a press release about the new tour, which includes a number of festival shows. “I am loading up the buses and bringing my band, a new set and new music to my Don’t Stop Tour 2019 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans again this year and feeling the energy they bring to each and every show.”

The tour will have Adkins certainly juggling a bit, as he will also be out with Blake Shelton as part of Shelton’s 2019 Friends & Heroes Tour with the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina. That run starts Feb. 14.

If that isn’t enough to keep him busy, Adkins has also announced that he will voice the character of Robert in the upcoming Dally & Spanky movie adaptation, out later this year.

Trace Adkins’ 2019 Don’t Stop Tour Dates:

February 9 – San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo

April 4 – Cleveland, Miss. @ Bologna Performing Arts Center

April 5 – Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino

April 6 – Oxford, Ala. @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

April 11 – Florence, Ariz. @ Country Thunder

April 12 – West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall

April 13 – West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall

April 27 – Choctaw, Miss. @ Pearl River Resort

May 3 – Live Oak, Fla. @ Suwannee River Jam

May 17 – Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center

May 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

May 19 – Greeneville, Tenn. @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center

May 24 – Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino

May 25 – Fort Yates, N.D. @ Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

May 26 – Forest City, Iowa @ Tree Town Country Music Fest

June 13 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 15 – Mulvane, Kan. @ Kansas Star Casino

June 20 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount Huntington

June 21 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s Peak

June 22 – Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino

June 27 – Oshkosh, Wis. @ Country USA

June 28 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Jack Cincinnati Casino

July 2 – Del Mar, Calif. @ San Diego County Fair

July 3 – Pleasanton, Calif. @ Alameda County Fair

July 5 – Paulina, Ore. @ LRS Music Festival

July 6 – Stateline, Nev. @ Montbleu Resort Casino

July 10 – Cedar City, Utah @ America First Event Center

July 12 – Santa Ynez, Calif. @ Chumash Casino

July 18 – Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair

July 20 – Twin Lakes, Wis. @ Country Thunder

July 26 – Eldon, Mo. @ Shawnee Bluff Vineyard

July 27 – Dodge City, Kan. @ United Wireless Arena

July 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theater

July 30 – Rock Springs, Wyo. @ Sweetwater County Fair

July 31 – Great Falls, Mont. @ Montana State Fair

August 3 – Mescalero, N.M. @ Inn of the Mountain Gods

August 17 – Imperial, Neb. @ Chase County Fair

August 22 – Mount Morris, Mich. @ Genesee County Fair

September 10 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane County Interstate Fair

September 14 – Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theater

November 13 – Key West, Fla. @ Royal Caribbean Poll Deck