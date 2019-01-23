Trace Adkins Announces 2019 Don’t Stop Tour
Country powerhouse Trace Adkins has just announced a massive 2019 tour that will take him to 39 different cities. The Don’t Stop Tour 2019 will kick off with a lone February date in San Antonio, Texas, before really picking up steam in April.
“I’m excited to get back on the road,” says Adkins in a press release about the new tour, which includes a number of festival shows. “I am loading up the buses and bringing my band, a new set and new music to my Don’t Stop Tour 2019 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans again this year and feeling the energy they bring to each and every show.”
The tour will have Adkins certainly juggling a bit, as he will also be out with Blake Shelton as part of Shelton’s 2019 Friends & Heroes Tour with the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina. That run starts Feb. 14.
If that isn’t enough to keep him busy, Adkins has also announced that he will voice the character of Robert in the upcoming Dally & Spanky movie adaptation, out later this year.
Trace Adkins’ 2019 Don’t Stop Tour Dates:
February 9 – San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo
April 4 – Cleveland, Miss. @ Bologna Performing Arts Center
April 5 – Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino
April 6 – Oxford, Ala. @ Oxford Performing Arts Center
April 11 – Florence, Ariz. @ Country Thunder
April 12 – West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall
April 13 – West Wendover, Nev. @ Peppermill Concert Hall
April 27 – Choctaw, Miss. @ Pearl River Resort
May 3 – Live Oak, Fla. @ Suwannee River Jam
May 17 – Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center
May 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
May 19 – Greeneville, Tenn. @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center
May 24 – Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino
May 25 – Fort Yates, N.D. @ Prairie Knights Casino & Resort
May 26 – Forest City, Iowa @ Tree Town Country Music Fest
June 13 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
June 15 – Mulvane, Kan. @ Kansas Star Casino
June 20 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount Huntington
June 21 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s Peak
June 22 – Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino
June 27 – Oshkosh, Wis. @ Country USA
June 28 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Jack Cincinnati Casino
July 2 – Del Mar, Calif. @ San Diego County Fair
July 3 – Pleasanton, Calif. @ Alameda County Fair
July 5 – Paulina, Ore. @ LRS Music Festival
July 6 – Stateline, Nev. @ Montbleu Resort Casino
July 10 – Cedar City, Utah @ America First Event Center
July 12 – Santa Ynez, Calif. @ Chumash Casino
July 18 – Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair
July 20 – Twin Lakes, Wis. @ Country Thunder
July 26 – Eldon, Mo. @ Shawnee Bluff Vineyard
July 27 – Dodge City, Kan. @ United Wireless Arena
July 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theater
July 30 – Rock Springs, Wyo. @ Sweetwater County Fair
July 31 – Great Falls, Mont. @ Montana State Fair
August 3 – Mescalero, N.M. @ Inn of the Mountain Gods
August 17 – Imperial, Neb. @ Chase County Fair
August 22 – Mount Morris, Mich. @ Genesee County Fair
September 10 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane County Interstate Fair
September 14 – Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theater
November 13 – Key West, Fla. @ Royal Caribbean Poll Deck