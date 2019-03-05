Trace Adkins and Clint Black Announce Hits. Hats. History Tour

Clint Black and Trace Adkins will join forces for a co-headlining tour this summer. The duo’s Hits. Hats. History Tour is scheduled to begin in early May.

Black and Adkins will kick off their joint 2019 trek in Charlotte, N.C. Nine stops through Aug. 9 are currently scheduled, with additional dates to be announced. Terri Clark, John Berry and Craig Campbell will be joining them on the road.

“It’s been a few years since Clint and I shared the stage. Since then, we have both been fortunate to have added a few more hits, and hats, to our collection,” says Adkins in a press release. Adds Black, “Trace and I toured together back in the ’90s, and I’m really looking forward to sharing the stage with him again!”

Tickets for the Hits. Hats. History Tour will go on sale on March 8 at 10AM local time. A pre-sale will be available beginning on March 5. For more information, visit TraceAdkins.com or ClintBlack.com.

Both Black and Adkins have their own solo headlining tours scheduled for throughout 2019 as well: Black’s Still … Killin’ Time 30th Anniversary Tour launches in March, while Adkins will spend the summer on his Don’t Stop Tour.

Clint Black and Trace Adkins’ 2019 Hits. Hats. History Tour Dates:

May 2 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

May 3 – Live Oak, Fla. @ Suwannee River Jam ^

May 4 – Sugar Hill, Ga. @ The Bowl *

May 5 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre *

June 6 – Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre <

June 8 – Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Amphitheatre <

June 9 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheatre <

Aug. 8 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre <

Aug. 9 – Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park <

* features John Berry

^ features Craig Campbell

< features Terri Clark