Trace Adkins and Chris Young lead lineup for 2026 Face the Fight Night at the Grand Old Opry

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The Grand Ole Opry has revealed the first group of performers for its 2026 Face the Fight Night, with Opry members Trace Adkins and Chris Young leading a lineup dedicated to raising awareness of veteran suicide prevention. The annual event, taking place on September 9th and presented in partnership with Humana and the Face the Fight initiative, will once again bring country music artists together in Nashville to support veterans, service members and their families while highlighting the importance of mental health resources.

Adkins, a longtime advocate for military personnel and veterans, returns as one of the event’s featured performers alongside fellow Opry member Young. The initial lineup also includes Scotty Hasting and BRELAND, with additional artists expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Face the Fight was launched by founding partners USAA, Reach Resilience and the Humana Foundation to unite organizations working to reduce veteran suicide through increased awareness, education and expanded access to support services.

The special performance continues a tradition that has become an annual fixture at the Grand Ole Opry, using country music’s iconic stage to spotlight an issue affecting military communities nationwide. Adkins has long supported veteran-focused causes through organizations including the USO and Wounded Warrior Project, while the Opry has regularly hosted military appreciation events and charitable concerts in partnership with Humana and other veteran organizations.

The 2026 Face the Fight Night is part of the Opry’s continuing centennial-era programming, combining live performances with efforts to encourage conversations about mental health and connect veterans with available resources. Organizers said the event is intended to celebrate service, foster community and reinforce the mission of helping end veteran suicide through collaboration and public awareness.

More information can be found at: www.opry.com.