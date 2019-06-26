Townsquare Rises On A Red Day For Stocks

Townsquare Media was the lone radio and television issue to gain ground on Tuesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.32 to 26,548.22 and Nasdaq was off 120.98 to 7,884.72.

At the Closing Bell, TSQ was up 3% to $5.25.

That’s thanks to grow seen across the afternoon hours for the media company focused on small and medium-sized markets.

The move upward is a step in the right direction for Townsquare, which has been below $5.25 since June 7.

In other activity on Wall Street:

Saga Communications shares were down 1.7% to $28.51

Nexstar Media Group finished at $98.52, down 1.32% from Monday

Nielsen was down 1.6%, to $21.99

The day’s downward activity was punctuated by a mighty fall for Comscore.