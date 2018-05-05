Townsquare Hires “Uncle Joe” Benson for Classic Rock Show

Townsquare Media announced today that “Uncle Joe” Benson, one of the preeminent figures in rock radio over the past 40 years, will host Ultimate Classic Rock, the Company’s popular nighttime syndicated radio show, beginning May 7.

“Joe’s name is synonymous with great rock radio,” commented Kurt Johnson, Townsquare SVP/Programming. “We’re excited to have him crack the mic nightly on the 50+ national affiliates of Ultimate Classic Rock, and to share commentary, stories, interviews and videos with our audience on UltimateClassicRock.com.”

“Music has been an important part of my life, especially while working on the radio airwaves at the height of the Album Rock Era,” said Benson. “As the host of Ultimate Classic Rock, I will be doing what I love – hosting a great show on-air and online, and playing the ultimate classic rock!”