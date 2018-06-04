Toronto Rock Band Across The Board Supports Ovarian Cancer Canada With “She’s Listening”

Canadian rock band, Across The Board, takes a pause during their SONIC BOOM album release project to support Ovarian Cancer Canada with a brand new song “She’s Listening” and a 5 song EP with never-before published acoustic versions of some of their songs including JANE ON FIRE, SAD GUITAR, ONE WAY TICKET and BARB’s SONG.

“She’s Listening” took its title from the project by the same name that brings female indie artists from across the country together for a collection of acoustic performances to promote ovarian cancer screening and education and to raise funds for Ovarian Cancer Canada.

From Mike Anderson of Arts Publicity, and co-creator of the series, “Along with the music, we are here to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, one of the deadliest women’s cancers. Some of you may not know, but ovarian cancer is the most fatal women’s cancer. There is no early detection test for the disease and the signs and symptoms are hard to recognize. In Canada, we lose 5 women a day to ovarian cancer. Outcomes have not improved in over 50 years because investment in research has lagged behind that of other diseases.Ovarian Cancer Canada is the only national charity in Canada solely dedicated to overcoming ovarian cancer: a disease, which is often overlooked and underfunded. Your efforts today help to support awareness campaigns, education programs, support services, and funding of research all of which are desperately needed.These initiatives are only possible because of you. Community partners, like everyone here, provide a lifeline of funding that is needed for Ovarian Cancer Canada.”

ABOUT ACROSS THE BOARD: Jacqueline Auguste and her life partner Andy Ramjattan (bass player for the band), founded the group in 2013 out of a desire to move their garage and back yard jams to social media. They created a popular cover webseries, “Pick Up & Play” now in its 5th season on Youtube, and decided to take their show on the road with the debut album “JANE ON FIRE”, released in June of 2016. Since then, Across The Board has played to sold-out crowds across Ontario, and from Newfoundland to Vancouver. Recipients of four international music awards for work on “JANE ON FIRE” and “AMENDS”, ATB is set to take off yet again on tour this spring and summer across Southern Ontario and into Quebec and the Maritimes with “SONIC BOOM”. ATB is a 2018 Josie Music Awards nominee.

ELECTRONIC PRESS KIT:

http://acrosstheboardband.ca

DOWNLOAD LINK FOR TRACKS:

http://www.acrosstheboardband.ca/tracks.html

SOCIAL MEDIA AND WEBSITE LINKS – ACROSS THE BOARD

Watch us and subscribe on Youtube: http://youtube.com/atbmusiccanada

Please Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acrosstheboardproductions

Follow us on Twitter: @ATBmusicCanada https://twitter.com/ATBmusicCanada

Hear us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/across-the-board-music

Visit us at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/across-the-board/id719845554

Check us out on Reverbnation: http://www.reverbnation.com/acrosstheboardmusic

Stalk us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/acrosstheboardband

Read our blog: http://acrosstheboardmusic.wordpress.com

Patronize us at Patreon: http://patreon.com/acrosstheboard

Buy our tunes at BandCamp: http://acrosstheboardmusic.bandcamp.com

Playlist us on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6vqlpaWpOMN5TSyWnNOgmi

OFFICIAL WEBSITES:

http://acrosstheboardmusic.ca – ATBs official website

http://acrosstheboardband.ca – ATB’s electronic press kit

http://acrosstheboard.band – ATB’s wordpress blog

http://pickupandplay.tv – ATBs Youtube fanpage

http://janeonfire.ca – ATBs full length debut album

TOUR DATES: https://tourbox.songkick.com/artists/8756314/calendar