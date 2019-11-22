Toronto Avant-Garde Artist Output 1:1:1 Releases Debut EP ‘Retroactive Rock Record’

Toronto-based avant-garde artist Output 1:1:1 has released his debut EP Retroactive Rock Record.

Comprising five tracks, Retroactive Rock Record is an intimate collection that explores the complexity of human emotion. By diving into feelings like anxiety and fear, Output 1:1:1’s creator Daniel Janvier makes a powerful connection with the most vulnerable parts of our souls, tapping into the inner turmoil that can so easily take us over while also letting us know that we’re not alone in what we’re going through.

Born out of the terror and exhaustion that Janvier was regularly experiencing, Retroactive Rock Record found its origins with the haunting lead single “Issue at Track Level,” a commentary on the power of indifference that also changed how he approached songwriting. From there, the rest of the tracks poured out. “I was experiencing a series of panic attacks in 2016, almost clustered,” he explains. “I started writing ‘Issue at Track Level’ around then. In that song, I started playing more with the space around the song, oversaturating and reversing the chords to really drive that internally oppressive thought that drove lyrical narrative. I didn’t feel like I had a discernible voice till that song. The emotional narrative felt more abstract and more honest-I wasn’t writing for the concept of an audience that was already disinterested and I wasn’t trying to convince them otherwise.”

Produced by Seán Sutherland, Retroactive Rock Record also features the second single and title track, which was inspired by the 2016 U.S. election and examines how helplessness and shame can be associated with being faced with the unknown.

Both singles extracted from the EP come accompanied by thought-provoking and abstract music videos directed by Elias Campbell, an old friend and former bandmate of Janvier’s, that reflect the poignant themes of the songs.

Output 1:1:1’s inspiring ability to make our emotions concrete, and his capability to transform them from abstract concepts into something truly tangible, allows this sensitive artist to resonate with anyone who struggles with the chaos and strife of every day life.

Retroactive Rock Record is now available on digital music platforms. Listen on Spotify now.