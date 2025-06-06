Tori Martin’s Free-Spirited New Single, “Cowgirls Ride,” Is Available Now

LuckySky Music recording artist Tori Martin’s powerful new single, the up-tempo anthem “Cowgirls Ride,” hits radio today. Following its premiere feature in Country Evolution earlier this week, the record is available for purchase now. The release follows Martin’s back-to-back #1 Texas Regional Radio Report chart hits “Lost in the Country” and “Abilene.”

“This song is for us,” says Tori. “It was inspired by cowgirls, rodeo queens and barrel racers, but it transcends to all women. It’s a mantra we were born to know. I hope it motivates cowgirls everywhere.”

Tori’s voice alternates between gritty challenge and gloriously sweet rafter-raising energy. Produced by Bill Warner, “Cowgirls Ride” evokes the high-drama moodiness of a classic Western movie soundtrack. Haunting guitars and a wide-open soundscape evoke the freedom of high prairie ranges. “I’m always intrigued by the intangibles of a musical hook,” Warner notes. “We’ve been performing this live for a while and the chorus inevitably hits the mark with the audience.”

Well, they raise ‘em kinda restless

In the reckless heart of Texas

Bust the bolts right off the fences

They’re like tumbleweeds blowing

You can try but you can’t hold ‘em

Queens of the unbroken

Mustangs running wild

Cowgirls ride

Let the cowgirls ride (Bill DiLuigi, Kirsti Manna, Tori Martin)