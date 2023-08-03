“Topless – The Musical”: An Immersive One Woman Theatre Experience with Holly Lovelady

Learn My Lines Productions is thrilled to present “Topless – The Musical”, an extraordinary immersive theatrical experience set on the open-top deck of the thrilling ‘Big Betty’ a London sightseeing bus, making its debut at the highly acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The sold-out previews of this groundbreaking production took place on 22nd & 23rd July at Kendal Museum (the first show in collaboration with Kendal Pride), offering a sneak peek into the captivating world of this unique musical.

“Topless – The Musical” brings together the creative talents of Folk artist Holly Lovelady, a professional actress, singer-songwriter, writer, producer and director Mike Healey. Holly, a founder member of LML Productions with her mother Barbara Lovelady, is an exceptional artist known for her captivating performances and soul-stirring music. With her mastery of piano, guitar, and drums, Holly infuses her folk-pop sound with haunting melodies and lyrics that resonate across generations. Her music has seen support across the BBC Network as well as features on Wonderland, The Mail and The Westmorland Gazette.

Listen to the latest single ‘Sleep’ which will be performed at the musical on Spotify and YouTube.

“Topless – The Musical” is an imaginative reimagining of Miles Tredinnick‘s original one-woman show, first performed in London in 1999. Set on the open-top deck of a double-decker hop-on hop off bus, this production offers an unprecedented level of intimacy, drawing audiences into close-contact drama that is both highly dramatic and entirely unique. It is a remarkable theatrical experience, blending Harry Styles as well as dark, funny, and at times disturbing elements, telling the story of Sandie, an eccentric tour guide with emotional issues and a wayward husband whose fate hangs in the balance.

Director Mike Healey, a former Associate Director of the Oxford Playhouse and an award-winning BBC TV writer, director, producer, commended Holly Lovelady’s exceptional talent, stating, “Holly is an instinctive actor – bold, fearless, and at times quite outrageous. I have been lucky in a long career to have worked with many fine actors, but Holly really is one to watch!”

To add to the immersive experience, the production takes place aboard the iconic “Big Betty”, a 35-year-old (or so she says) London double-decker, open-top Routemaster bus. This iconic vehicle now features a smart bar on its lower deck, providing a perfect space to enjoy a glass of wine before the show, and perhaps even meet Holly herself for a chat and a memorable selfie. The bus will also offer unique ‘‘Topless – The one woman musical’’ t-shirts and hats, sure to become some of the most sought-after souvenir items at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.

“Topless – The Musical” will enchant audiences at the open-deck of the bus, on Regent Road opposite the Old Royal High School throughout the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, running from the 4th August 2023 to 28th August 2023. Tickets are available now at the official website of the festival, where theatre enthusiasts can secure their seats to witness this remarkable production firsthand. On top of this, everyone will have the opportunity to see the bus during the day, touring around Edinburgh and can enjoy impromptu performances as well as Sandie will be waving to the crowd below.

For more information about “Topless – The Musical,” and the Edinburgh Fringe run, please visit linktr.ee/toplessthemusical. Explore the fascinating world of the production, meet the creative team, and stay updated on ticket sales and showtimes.