Top40 Radio Receives New Fresh Sound By Indie Music

DaBaby had joined forces with Roddy Rich for a real hit single in “Rockstar” (Interscope). So many are jumping all over this one and that gives us an indicator about just how hot single is. The pairing of Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey has turned out to be pure magic. Everybody is all over “The Other Girl” (Capitol) and for a very good reason – this is one of the best Summer of 2020 songs to have been released so far!

The biggest story of the month goes to Lady Gaga teaming up with Ariana Grande. Together they just killed it at radio with “Rain On Me” (Interscope) and what a real gem this has turned out to be. Those Black Eyed Peas are on a roll once again and make no mistake about it. Teaming up Ozuna with J. Rey Soul takes the masterpiece of “Mamacita” (Epic) out for a spin and the results are explosive. All you have to do is ask any of our music and programmers about this track and they will set you straight.

Those fabulous Jonas Brothers are back and in a very big way. This time out they team up with Karol G for the single “X” (Republic). This song has closed out most of the radio panels from coast to coast so it appears the brothers are back in business once again. Katy Perry has been a busy girl as of late. Not only has she just given birth, she is also taking her single “Daisies” (Capitol) out for a spin and the results are amazing. Congrats to this multi-talented recording artist for some rather amazing accomplishments so far in 2020.

Lil Mosey is taking the Top40 world by storm and in a very big way. His current “Blueberry Faygo” (Interscope) is about as good as it gets for the format and our programmers and their listeners just love it. Looks like this artist may be on to something very big for the Summer of 2020. We will see how it all pans out for Lil Mosey – so far so good.

Billie Joe Armstrong, of Green Day fame, is keeping it real and it’s making things work for him as his current remake of “I Think We’re Alone Now” (Reprise/WEA) pulls past the pack in many regions. The Weeknd is churning hit songs out like butter… again and again. His new “In Your Eyes” (Republic/UMG) is another gem, but he still is getting plenty of spins on “Blinding Lights” (Republic/UMG) as well. Good again for The Weeknd.

Drake has started a new dance craze and it appears to be working during our unique time of year. “Toosie Slide” (Cash Money/Republic) is his gem that is getting plenty of action. Dua Lipa is also pulling in more stations each and every week. Her new and rock solid “Break My Heart” (Warner Brothers) is truly one of her best to date and make no mistake about that.

Garrett Young is on the move at the format with his ever powerful “Do You Hear My Cries” (West Coast Collective). As we mentioned before, he released it awhile back, but now that he has such a solid radio fan base, bigger and better things are in the works for him. Joe Taylor has got a real good thing going and he continues to show it with his ever popular single. “Don’t Change” is the one that we are all talking about. Joe Taylor and Garrett Young are both recent New Music Award Winners so major congrats to them. They are what this Indie Artists issue is all about.

Recording artist Jesse Pepe is taking the radio world by storm. “Little Man” is the track that is doing it for this new and exciting artist. Primadonna Reeds is breaking fast with their new “Glitter Girl” that everybody seems to love. Denise Fuleihan is also building strong numbers for her single “Times Up” that appears to be in solid shape as if moves forward. Black Pontiac is back at it and takes their new single “Kate Rambo” (Appreciated Music) out for a spin. “Strangers” (Artists International) by Andrew Reed has reached a top spot and we are thrilled to see all that happen for him. Many of you know him from his past work and, with the addition of this track, many more will be added to his expanding fan base.