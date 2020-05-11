Top40 Radio Makes Changes & Displays New Way Forward

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day fame is back at radio with strong single. In an attempt to keep things a bit bright and optimistic he’s out with a remake of “I Think We’re Alone Now” (Reprise/WEA) which is actually pretty tight. He may be on to something new re-packaging older classic songs. Do we see an informercial in his future? The Weeknd is churning hit songs out like butter. It seems he’s had four songs out in just the past few months. Regardless of what his record label is really trying to do here his latest single in “Blinding Lights” (Republic/UMG) has to be one of his best so far. Good for The Weeknd.

Drake has a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Toosie Slide” (Cash Money/Republic) is his new latest and greatest and I’m not sure if there is a new dance attached but I would not be surprised to see one all over the Internet in the weeks to come. Dua Lipa is pulling on some rather attractive numbers at Top40. Not only is she getting added by leaps and bounds for her new “Break My Heart” (Warner Brothers) but via some of her new photos she is a stunning beauty. “Strangers” (Artists International) by Andrew Reed is getting quite the buzz at the format. Many of you know him from his past work and with the addition of this track many more will be added to his fan base.

The pairing of Ellie Goulding & Blackbear appears to be working out quite well. “Worry About Me” (Interscope) is a real catchy jam that deserves your immediate attention. Lovelytheband is about as hot as they come these days. The single “Loneliness For Love” (Another Century) is really making its way from Top40 to Hot AC and back proving that crossover can be extremely effective provided you have the right song. It appears that this outfit has that and much more. I would look for some big weeks ahead for this gem.

Harry Styles has a real chart topper on his hands and make no mistake about that. His current single “Adore You” (Erskine/Columbia) is truly one of the best songs so far in 2020. The chorus just sweeps you away and the production of this track is truly outstanding. Also in the “outstanding” category you have to place Lady Gaga in there. After a bit of a break she takes the single “Stupid Love” (Interscope) out to radio and everybody at Top40 and Hot AC are truly going “gaga” (had to do it) for this single.

Lauv continues to amaze at radio and make no mistake about that. The song “Modern Loneliness” (Foundations Music) is truly infectious and there is no stopping this one from taking bigger chart leaps. All you have to do is ask any of our music and programmers and they will tell you all about it. Doja Cat has teamed up with Tyga for a real radio winner. “Say So” (Kemosabe/RCA) is the jam that is getting a solid run for its money. You can bet the powers that be over at RCA records are now pulling out all the stops to make it happen.

Rhett May is also making magic as his “Sing For Me” (Indie) pulls past the pack. Those fabulous Black Eyed Peas & partner Ozuna with J Balvin are on to something very big. “RITMO” (Epic) has taken a bit of time to manifest but now that things have opened up a bit this track is headed to much higher ground. Fitz & The Tantrums have been hanging around a bit and that seems to be working for them. “I Just Wanna Shine” (Elektra/WMG) is also been a slow builder but as they say, good things happen for those that wait. Corey Feldman is back with a gem in “U R Free” (CiFi). Garrett Young is pulling in some rather massive numbers for his “Do You Hear My Cries” (West Coast Collective). He released it awhile back but now that he has such a solid radio fan base, much bigger and better things are in the making for him.