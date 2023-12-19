Top40 Radio: Hitmakers

Ice Spice & Rema have come together for a solid hit as we get set well into our final quarter. Many music and programmers are singing the praises of their solid and powerful “Pretty Girl” (10K Projects/Capitol). It screams hit from start to finish and its no wonder so many stations have come on board in record time. Also getting a big boost in this final quarter is Olivia Rodrigo. She is taking it all in as her latest single “get him back!” (Geffen/Interscope) moves past the pack. This track is getting a lot of play not only on radio but in commercials as well giving her some rather stellar coverage.

Kenya Grace is turning heads and ears all over the USA for her current hit single entitled “Strangers” (Major/Warner). There is something about this song that is really helping to build a solid fanbase and after one listen you will know just what I’m talking about. The ever popular Jung Kook has teamed up with the ever funky Jack Harlow for a single that many out there are loving. “3D” (Geffen/Interscope) is the jam that I’m talking about and although it seemed like a strange pairing there is something special about this single.

Paul Russell is taking the music world by storm and make no mistake about it. The single “Lil Boo Thang” (Arista) is starting to appear on most of the music playlists from our panel of music and program directors. Just about all of them are all over this one in a very big way. I feel safe in saying that this has potential #1 all over it. I just hope I don’t regret this prediction. I can tell you for certain that Travis Scott is getting lots of attention at the format. The single “I KNOW?” (Cactus Jack/Epic) is really one of his best to date and with a little bit of luck we can expect to see it rising towards the top of our chart.

Usher is back and taking quite the crew with him as he joins Summer Walker & 21 Savage for the single “Good Good” (Gamma/Epic). Usher has just landed the gig of a lifetime headlining this year’s Super Bowl. There’s no doubt that his team and the record label will be pulling out all the stops on this one to make it happen. You can see that a lot of pressure is building towards this huge event and only time will tell if he can get the approval of this massive world-wide audience. We most certainly wish him the best.

J Balvin is also playing into the hype as he brings Usher & good pal and producer DJ Khaled to the table. The single “Dientes” (UMLatino/UMLE) is pulling in some rather amazing numbers and the music fans seem to be loving this one big time. It seems to fit the flavor of what this format is all about these days. I would put this one at the top of the stack and you can bet the phones will light up your entire studio.

The pairing of the brilliant Diplo with Jessie Murph & Polo G is really turning up the heat on everybody. “Heartbroken” (Columbia) is really quite a great song and everybody that we have been talking to in the programming department can all agree that this one needs just a little bit more love and attention. Noah Kahan has been having quite the run at Top40 radio. The single “Dial Drunk” (Mercury/Republic) is so hot that its hard not to love it. The numbers on this one are quite stunning and this one is a real winner.

DK Davis is really on the roll with his current single “Don’t Cry Daddy” (Route 66/AMG). The single is breaking from Pop to Country giving him one of the best crossover track so far this year. John Jurney has been winning friends at radio big time in every way. His single “Not Enough You” (Most Likely Music) is just what good music is all about.

Doechii has a good thing going with “What It Is (Block Boy)” (TDE/Capitol) while Newjeans keep the heat on with “Super Shy” (Interscope). NF have proven their point with “Happy” (Real Music/Virgin) and Bakar turned up the heat towards the end of this year with the surprise hit in “Hell N Back” (Black Butter/Epic). This is our Hitmakers issue and take a close look at the charts as we move ever so close to our “Best of 2023” which set the plate for our annual and beloved New Music Awards.