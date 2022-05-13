Top40 Radio Has A Good Thing Goin’ On

Lizzo is back after taking a short break but she’s almost right where she started and that’s a pretty great place to be. “About Damn Time” (Nice Life/Atlantic) is pulling in radio support by leaps and bounds and by the look of things this early on it’s looking like a very huge hit indeed for the great and always fabulous Lizzo. Lauv is back at the format and that is bringing some big smiles from our music and program directors at Top40. The track “All 4 Nothing” (Virgin) appears to be making magic everywhere it’s being played. This is a song that deserves your immediate attention as you don’t want to be last to come in.

Doja Cat is as hot as any artist can be, especially in light of the fact that she almost quit the business over a social media miscue. Things seem to be back on track for her as her new “Get Into It” (Kemosabe/RCA) pulls past the pack. So glad to have her back after only a few weeks off. Jack Harlow is a beast and make no mistake about that. His new “First Class” (Atlantic) pulled in so many stations that we almost lost count. From the first week out this has been a winner with major support across the board so get going.

Mimi Webb has a good thing going and make no mistake about that people. “House On Fire” (Epic) is so good that you can’t put it down. Better yet, just play it and get the hang of what a great pop single is all about. I did and I’m glad that I made that move. Jnr Choi is to be adored and respected as “To The Moon” (Epic) is the new offering and this one has hit written all over it. EM Beihold is about as hot as they come. The single called “Numb Little Bug” (Republic) has got everybody’s attention at radio and for a good reason – it rocks!

Eddie Benjamin is also pulling in some rather respectable numbers. The song “Weatherman Vol. 1” (Epic) is the one that is getting played around and clock from coast to coast to rave reviews and comments. The big team effort in Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran called “Peru” (YBNL/EMPIRE) is pure magic. It’s taken awhile to take hold but now that it has you can see what a monster hit this has become. Labrinth is also getting in on the action one station at a time. “I’m Tired” (Columbia) is the jam that is really red hot.

Tyga has teamed up with Doja Cat and together they are just purring along. “Freaky Deaky” (Kemosabe/RCA) is the song that has everybody talking and singing along so join the party will you? Becky G & Karol G are taking their wild and wonderful “Mamiii” (Kemosabe/RCA/Sony Latin) out for a spin and the reaction is off the charts. I’m also really loving the new Lawrence single called “Don’t Lose Sight” (Beautiful Mind/Lakeside). What a pleasant surprise this has turned out to be and good for this rising star.

BLXST with Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga have a good thing brewing. “Chosen” (Red Bull/EVGLE) is the jam that I’m talking about and what a great track this is. At first I wasn’t really sure but after a few spins I must admit that I am “all in”. JVKE is also a “one to watch” & listen to as well. “This Is What Falling In Love” (AWAL) is the jam that is better than most out there at radio. Seems the label is small but the artist is powerful and that can be a dangerous combination. We’ll see how it all plays out but so far so very good here.

New artist Tr3y Tr3y has got a good thing going and it’s easy to see. “In the Process” (Fortunate Music) is his debut single and this artist is the “real deal”. He takes pride in his music as he should and by the looks of our Top40 charts he is off and rising by “leaps and bounds”. Don’t forget that you heard and read about Tr3y Tr3y first right here at New Music Weekly. Latto is still rocking radio in a very big way and you can see it in the numbers. “Big Energy” (RCA) is truly a monster jam and we were one of the first to chart it so there you have it. I’m also still loving The Chainsmokers and their “High” (Disruptor/Columbia) Single. What a treat for the ears and these guys know how to produce the hits. Congrats to Garrett Young and his Top40 award granted to him and others for our 2022 New Music Awards. A good number of winners displayed on the pages of this issue deserve your extra special attention. Many top artists made the winners circle and stations and programmers were also lauded as well.