Top40 Nominees at NMAs

Beyonce told us that she wanted to go Pop & Country and has she ever. Her new “Texas Hold ‘Em” (Parkwood/Columbia) has turned out to be the treat of the year so far. Not only is it a breakout at pop radio, Country has also jumped on this one with open arms. We will see how it all plays out for so far this has become a real winner for her. Recording artist Sophie Ellis-Bextor is taking the Top40 format by storm. The single “Murder On The Dancefloor” (Casablanca/Republic) has turned out to be a solid winner “out of the box”. Radio programmers are all over this one big time and it’s actually a very solid track.

Jung Kook has teamed up with Usher just in time for the big Super Bowl appearance and great things are happening all over the place. “Standing Next To You” (Bighit Entertainment/Republic) is the jam that I’m talking about and what a solid single this has turned out to be. It’s a solid pairing and a big-time winner for the both of them. Fletcher also has a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Lead Me On” (Capitol) is the song that is taking the new red-hot single to the top of the charts and in record time.

Renee Rapp has really been taking things to a whole new level. Not only did she get a shot at performing on Saturday Night Live, her new “Not My Fault” (Interscope) is the strongest mover of the year so far. If you add the fact that she’s making the award show rounds and embarking on many radio visits, this single is set for #1 and in record time. One of her best pals in Victoria Monet also has a solid plan in place. “On My Mama” (Lovett Music/RCA) is fast becoming a smash hit at radio and this one has Top5 potential.

Newcomer Atarashii Gakkoo has a story that’s building and try to say that name five times fast. “Hello” (88rising) is the single has come out of the box with some real fire power, our music and programmers are all over this one big time. The act known to the world as Boys Like Girls is also getting a real push out there at the format. “Miracle” (Fearless/Concord) is the single that has really proven itself in a rather short time. Make sure to spend a little time with this one and see what all the fuss is about. Knox has got a solid hit in the making. From the first week of release the single “Not The 1975” (Atlantic) has pulled in some rather impressive numbers. It’s been on a slow build, but things are really starting to happen for this one to be sure. Lany also has a real winner on the move. “XXL” (Sunset Garden/UMG) is the jam that appears to be well on its way to becoming a massive single. Only time will tell but so far so very good.

When Justin Timberlake decided to get things moving again in his career he was not kidding. His new “Selfish” (RCA) has turned out to be the biggest prime mover so far in 2024. It’s actually JT at his very best. If you add to that all the personal appearances including his stint recently via Saturday Night Live, the world has opened up at full throttle for him all over again. Let’s hold a #1 slot for Justin Timberlake & this monster hit. Teddy Swims is having quite the run and make no mistake about that. “Lose Control” (Warner) is just a small sample of what this artist is all about. Radio has really taken to Teddy who really knows how to sell a song. There is a very bright future breaking for this multi-talented artist and Teddy Swims is well on the way to a massive career. 21 Savage has got a good thing going as well. Many of our music and program directors are singing the praises of the single “redrum” (Epic) and for good reason. It’s just that good.

Dua Lipa just keeps rolling out hit after hit. Her latest in the single “Training Season” (Warner) really puts her a step ahead of the pack. This new track is actually one of her best to date and it’s only a matter of a week or two before it breaks wide open. Kenya Grace continues to build her fortunes at the Top40 format. “Strangers” (Major/Warner) got it all started and the best is yet to come. Speaking of the very best, this is our major NMA Nominations issue. Please take the time to visit us on-line and let your voice be heard. Once again music fans and subscribers have a big hand in making it all happen. This is the time to make your move and contribute to the process.