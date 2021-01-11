Top40 Music Leads The Pack In 2020

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber have teamed up together for a real strong entry to close out 2020. They both saved their very best for last as the new “Monster” (Island/Def Jam-Republic) takes flight. Radio is all over this one big time & we hope they stay with it for a spell. What is better than one hit single? How about two. That’s what Ariana Grande has going and it all seems to be working as her 34+35 (Republic) builds strong numbers. At the same time, her “Positions” (Republic) is also rocking some rather stellar numbers too. She always seems to do this sort of thing and I’m not sure if it makes much sense. I guess when you are at that level on the music world you feel that anything goes. So far it seems to be working like a charm so maybe she should just stick to this wild plan of hers.

The latest pairing of Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa seems to be working magic from coast to coast. “Prisoner” (Warner/RCA) is the track that has put them together and it seems to be just what the doctor ordered. I guess two strong artists are better than one and everybody seems to be pairing up these days. Billie Eilish continues to be working alone and that suits her just fine. Her latest in “Therefore I Am” (Darkroom/Interscope) is also one of her best to date. She continues to evolve and improve and really that is all we can ask the new crop of recording artists. Nobody so far has come along to do it better so keep it up girl.

Ritt Momney is taking the radio world by storm. I had to blink twice upon seeing this artist’s name in print as it looked more like a past presidential candidate at first glance. So the story unfolds and so does the single “Put Your Records On” (Columbia) is off like a big fast rocket. 24K Goldn also has a good thing and are taking this one all the way. “Mood” with Iann Dior (Columbia) is the jam that I’m talking about and what a great pop record this one is indeed. Head Up is also pulling on some rather impressive numbers. “High” (Elektra/EMG) is the jam that spears to be working out just fine.

Justin Bieber has another partner in music with rising star Benny Blanco. Together the two make beautiful music with the single “Lonelyfks” (Def Jam-Interscope). Loved it from the very first listen & so glad to see it’s doing well. Landy is taking the music and radio world by storm and has got stations to back that up. “If This Is The Last Time” (Interscope) is his jam and this one could go all the way baby. Lil Nas is always ready with a pretty good plan. So much so that he is taking his new song “Holiday” (Columbia) out for a spin and the results are quite impressive. Never count Lil Nas out and that’s a fact.

The Weeknd is pulling in big numbers wherever he chooses to go. The latest in “Save Your Tears” (Republic) is really another monster jam and getting super raves from our panel of music and program directors. I’m also happy to see Pop Smoke getting the attention they so deserve. “What You Know About Love” (Victor/Victor Republic) is another powerhouse Top40 jam that really deserves your immediate attention. Jump on this one before you end up being the last to take the plunge.

The Primadonna Reeds are taking the indie world to a higher level. They have a good thing in the works with “So Far So Good” (Cascades) & you know really so far hey, so good. Christos has another hit single on his hands. He’s making the most of it as his current “Numb” (Appreciated Music) takes flight. Streetlight Cadence is also rocking the charts from coast to coast. Happy to see their “Chillin” (Streetlight Cadence) doing quite well. Also pulling in some rather impressive numbers is Black Pontiac. They are taking their current single “School Girls” (Appreciated Music) to newer heights and so good for them. Also getting some stellar action is the artist Bovian. Their new “Love You to Death” (TC Music) is doing extremely well and there is no stopping this outfit to be sure.

Harry Styles came right back after his monster “Adore You” (Columbia) & the “Watermelon Sugar” (Columbia) single to share with us the track “Golden” (Columbia). Truly this guy is absolutely killing it out there and I would not be surprised to see numerous New Music Weekly Award Nominations coming his way. All of the above here deserve them too.