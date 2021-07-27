Top40 Indie Music Enjoying Summer’s Listenership

Our team is also following the breakout of Coldplay & their new “Higher Power” (Parlophone/Atlantic) single. With the premiere of the song on American Idol most recently, you could not ask for a better opening. The Nathan Carruth Band are taking it all the way home with “Raindrops Of Grace” (Groove House Music Group). Linards Zarins’ “Dusk Till Dawn” (Zarins Music Production) is a solid winner. Rising Fade’s “McFly” (Rising Fade) continues to amaze at Top40 as well.

Anitta is taking the Top40 format by storm with her debut in “Girl From Rio” (Warner). Our counterparts in Los Angeles tell us that KIIS FM put the song in heavy rotation the first week out and that has prompted many more to do the very same. That’s what it takes these days to get a record started and to bring it on home and it appears that this gem is well on its way to doing just that. Tai Verdes is also off like a rocket at the format and many agree that the single “A-O-K” (Arista) has all the right stuff to go all the way. The opening numbers for this track were rock solid and tells us just what we need to know a Hit. We’ll see how it all plays out in the coming weeks to see the progress.

Bella Poarch is building a very bright future with the single “Build A Bitch” (Warner). This track is getting raves from our panel of music and program directors and that is an indicator that great things are in its future. Tesher has teamed up with the always excellent Jason Derulo and together they are taking the single “Jalebi Baby” (Capitol) out for a spin. So far so very good for this combo as it appears the single has all it takes to break into the Top10 and even higher in record time. Stay tuned on the progress for this masterpiece.

Tones & I have a good thing and make no mistake about that. The newly released “Cloudy Day” (Elektra/EMG) is so good that you can hang a star on it out of the box. With sonics in the perfect form for Top40 this gem is off and running so let’s keep this party going strong. Polo G is also making magic at radio with a red-hot monster jam. “Rapstar” (Columbia) is the single that is breaking bad from coast to coast and getting raves and calls that could even make a nun blush and that’s probably nothing they expected to hear from a music trade magazine. Regardless of our strange banter, this is a song that programmers have been waiting for, so the good deed here is done, well almost.

Cheat Codes has joined forces with the always lovable and stunning Tinashe for the Top40 jam in “Lean On Me”. With a title that is oh so familiar, the numbers don’t lie and they tell us a very bright and beautiful story with every turn. Riton & X Nightcrawlers with Mufasa & Hypeman are always ready for the weekend as they take the single “Friday” out for a spin. It’s actually a solid track with a mix that appears to be woven in as a potential “hit for Summer”. We’ll take it any way that we can get it at this point – just sayin’.

As this issue is all about the top independent artists lets continue to look at a few more that are deserving of your attention and support. April Diamond & David Longoria along with the fabulous Powerhouse Choir (of Glee fame) are having the times of their lives as they take their version of “I Got The Music In Me” (Del Oro) to the top. Newcomer Christopher Joyner has really been extremely well received as his debut single “Fire Inside” reaches higher ground & he is so deserving of all his newfound success.

Toni Land continues to build at the format with her current “Hip Hip Hurray” (Stagework Music). The always fabulous Primadonna Reeds are taking the single “Isolation Blues” (Cascades) to the top of the charts. Meg Berry is also on the move with her magical “Colored Balloons” (Archaeomuse) single. Rebecca Angel is getting plenty of love at the format for her rendition of “Just The Two Of Us” (Indie) that is really quite something to listen to. Chris Milo has also been picking up major support for his single “Poison Love” (Milo Music). Many of the above from the Indie camp deserve your continued love and support and we’re only too happy to pass all of this good news along to you.