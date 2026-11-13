TOP40 for our Nominations Issue

Contemporary Top40 radio continues to embrace a remarkably dynamic, diverse, and ever-evolving mix of sounds, seamlessly blending established superstars, genre-bending independent acts, and breakout global hits. Programmers across the country are consistently finding that today’s listeners demand a far broader palette of musical styles, driving station playlists to expand in exciting new directions while maintaining strong, consistent audience engagement throughout every daypart.

Leading the charge on current playlists, Smith is making a massive impression with “Darkside,” while the Jonas Brothers deliver their signature main-stage pop appeal on “Listen When Sad.” Independent contender Lngshot adds a sharp, competitive edge to the mix with “Moonwalkin’,” and Steve Lacy brings a distinct alternative-pop flavor to station playlists with “oh yeah?” Together, these records clearly reflect the wide variety of sounds finding dedicated, high-rotation space on contemporary radio.

Building steady momentum across the format, Temper City continues to climb with “Self Aware.” Superstar power arrives in full force as Karol G and Bruno Mars team up on the cross-format powerhouse “Still.” Meanwhile, Ariana Grande adds high-profile star power with “petal,” and Olivia Rodrigo delivers her signature emotional pop-rock energy on “stupid song.” Each track offers programmers a distinct, highly effective entry point into the broader Top40 conversation.

The format’s stylistic variety expands even further with Tame Impala‘s psychedelic-pop track “Loser.” Hip-hop mainstays French Montana and Max B reunite on “Ever Since U Left Me,” while Honestav and MGK bring a genre-blurring edge on “Crash First.” Emerging artist Paper Money is also gaining serious traction with “Pretty Faces,” adding another fresh voice to the continuously expanding lineup of radio contenders.

International and crossover releases are increasingly making their presence felt on mainstream airwaves. K-pop continues its expansion with TAEMIN‘s polished “Long Way Home” and CORTIS‘ energetic “Go!” (released via BIGHIT/IMPERIAL/REPUBLIC), proving that Top40 audiences remain eager for music that reaches beyond traditional domestic boundaries and introduces international influences into the daily mix.

On the more intimate side, Sombr brings raw vulnerability to the airwaves with “My Body Isn’t Ready,” exploring highly relatable themes of hesitation, insecurity, and self-doubt. Bella Kay also stands out with “iloveitiloveitiloveit,” successfully translating a massive digital following into a rapidly growing mainstream profile. Rounding out the latest wave of breakers, Michele Bettencourt & Vampire Time featuring Sari Greenberg deliver a compelling release with “How Close.”

The independent sector remains a vital engine driving the format forward. Ella Quynh (“Iconic”) and Eileen Carey (“This Is Where”) are drawing steady interest from radio programmers, supported by strong traction from Window Vain (“Ghosted”) and Coso McWhispers (“Catch A Ride”). Additionally, Lucky Diaz/The Family Jam Band alongside Anna Moon + The Stars add “Moonlight” to the vibrant indie mix.

Keep a close eye on emerging independent talents currently serviced to radio: J Stellar makes her mark with her debut release “Holding On To You” (J Stellar Ent), while Briana Nancie builds early momentum with “Touch” (Ni Music Group). As these records continue to gain airplay and build momentum, they highlight the independent community’s crucial role in keeping Top40 fresh, diverse, and engaging for today’s music consumers.