Top40 Closes Out 2019 With A Major Talent

Blackbear has got it all moving in the right direction at Top40 and many out there in the programming world are singing the praises of the red-hot “Hot Girl Bummer” (Beartrap/Alamo/Interscope). We’ll see how this plays out getting through the holiday season. Was the timing right here? The Weeknd thinks his timing is spot on and he may have something going here. “Heartless” (Republic) is his latest jam and from the looks of the stations coming in early for this one, it might be a real winner closing out 2019.

5 Seconds Of Summer appear to be getting much love at the format. Their current single “Teeth” (Interscope) is actually showing some real major “teeth” out there in radioland. The huge teaming of 88rising, Joji, Jackson Wang w/Swae Lee with Major Lazer is pulling in so many stations that it’s hard to keep up. Many of our music and program directors from coast to coast are all over the new track “Walking” (88rising Music/12Tone Music) This one is truly the “one to watch” and if you are not on it, I suggest you get in on this before you are the last man standing.

The pairing of the ever fabulous Black Eyed Peas, X & J Balvin is causing much chaos and airplay from coast to coast. Many are signing the praises of the single “RITMO” (Epic) so I’d pay some more attention to this track if I were you. Dua Lipa continues to build her fortunes at radio. Her latest in “Don’t Start Now” (Warner Music) is actually one of her best to date so throw this one into heavy. French Montana has teamed up with Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian for a big-time radio smash. “Writing On The Wall” (Bad Boy Entertainment/Epic) is the jam that is setting the music world on fire so get with it.

Travis Scott is winning some support and he needs all he can get these days. “Highest In The Room” (Cactus Jack/Grand Hustle/Epic) is a most appropriate title for what he’s doing these days. Why Don’t We continues strong and make no mistake about that, The single “What Am I” (Atlantic) is all over the place and continues to pull in record spins. I’m also thrilled to see that Le Sorelle is building ever so strong at Top40 and beyond. “Lord Of The Dance” (Indie) is such a great track and look for some big weeks ahead for this gem. Ed Sheeran has joined forces with Camila Cabello & Cardi B for a special mix of his “South Of The Border” (Atlantic). This might have been the track he needed to pull this cut off.

That unlikely pairing of Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber continues to build strong numbers across the board. It turns out that their gamble has totally paid off as we see the single “10,000 Hours” (Warner Music Nashville) pull past some heavy hitters. Niall Horan continues his winning ways and all the cards appear to be in his favor. “Nice To Meet Ya” (Capitol) is an excellent single and radio is totally behind this gem. The artist known to the world as Wax is really making things happen on US radio. Many out there are singing the praises of his current “Diamond In The Rough” that is actually as good as anything out.

This being our Best of 2019, many artists have made the move to share information on how well they actually did this year. Some even have display ads with some really nice quotes and chart numbers for your consideration. Joy Mover for instance is a rising independent artists with several #1 singles to her credit in “Home Sweet Home” & her current “Heaven In Your Heart”. Billy F. Otis also has several top charters to his credit from his #1 “Fantasy Across The Room” to his current “Front Page News”. Gramma Rikki also has had several chart toppers including her #1 “You” & she’s moving to the top of the charts with her current “Earth-Ship”.

There is now an open ballot on the NMW website for your voting opportunity. Many of you out there will now have a say in nomination process for this year’s New Music Awards. Please take the time to hit the sight and put in your favorites. Also keep an eye on the chart activity in this issue as we close out 2019. Nominations will be revealed by our first issue of 2020. Keep in mind that New Music Weekly will continue to help level the playing field. Here’s wishing you and yours an amazing Christmas and an even better year ahead.