Top 5 iTunes Rock Band Scheduled For Indie Week Showcase In Toronto

2018 has been a banner year for Toronto-based pop rock band, Across The Board. They completed a successful Canadian tour, in support of their latest album, “Sonic Boom.” The title track from that album reached #4 on the iTunes rock chart. They have received multiple awards and critical praise, including an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Indie Music Hall of Fame and a Global Music Award. The band also travelled to Dollywood in September for the renowned Josie Music Awards. Earlier this month, Across The Board re-released their catalogue with AWAL-distributed, MTS Records, including their recent 3-song live set, “Live In Studio.”

Now, Across The Board is focusing their attention on their upcoming Indie Week Canada 2018 Showcase. The band will perform at The Hideout in Toronto on Wednesday, November 7th. This is the band’s second Indie Week Canada appearance, having debuted at Indie Week in 2017.

Across The Board is currently working on their fourth album, while they continue touring in 2018-2019.

ABOUT ACROSS THE BOARD: Across The Board is Jacqueline Auguste (lead vocals/lead guitar/strings//keys/percussion) and Andy Ramjattan (electric guitar/bass guitar/percussion) with supporting musicians, Martin Heller (keyboards); Ryan Souza (drums); Ben Healey (lead guitar); and Tasha Henry & Shezelle Weekes (backing vocals).

Across The Board has over 500 music videos on Youtube and Facebook, and produces daily content including a musical vlog, their popular cover series “Pick Up & Play” now in its fifth season, a musical cooking show, acoustic jam show and a “Caravan Karaoke” series—collaborating with artists from across Canada locally and nationally as active producers and performers of independent musical content. They have taken the role of “rockers & vloggers” to new heights, with a both rapidly growing global fan base, and an increasingly diverse discography and videography for viewers, listeners and fans of this band of multi-instrumental diversely talented Canadian musicians.

ABOUT INDIE WEEK CANADA: Indie Week Canada has become one of Canada’s premiere indie music festivals showcasing 300+ acts from all over the world in front of music industry professionals. Indie Week offers 6 nights of showcases, late last call after parties serving until 4am, 25+ venues, music industry panels, industry mixers, demo listening sessions, mentorships, sponsored stages and more. The project is funded in part by FACTOR Canada, the Government of Canada and Canada’s private radio broadcasters. http://canada.indieweek.com/