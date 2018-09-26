Top 25 Folk/Americana Artist James Lee Baker Signs With MTS Management Group

His songwriting is impeccable, and his vocals have a quality that is very reminiscent of the masters of his genre. Classic, yet overwhelmingly contemporary with what’s going on right now.”

— Michael Stover, President, MTS Management Group

MTS Management Group is proud to announce the signing of folk/americana singer-songwriter from Denver, CO, James Lee Baker. Baker is best known for his Top 25 FolkDJ radio chart single, “The Canadian River.” MTS will be handling promotions for Baker, focusing on his EP of the same name, and 2017 full-length release, “Home Again.”

“I’m extremely excited to welcome James to the MTS Family!” said Michael Stover, President of MTS. “This guy’s the real deal. His songwriting is impeccable, and his vocals have a quality that is very reminiscent of the masters of his genre. Classic, yet overwhelmingly contemporary with what’s going on right now.”

A lyric video for his latest single is planned for fall release.

ABOUT JAMES LEE BAKER: A classically trained musician, James Lee Baker fuses influences from acoustic singer-songwriters like David Mead, Ellis Paul, John Gorka, Gregory Alan Isakov, Bob Dylan, and Slaid Cleaves. He embraces open tunings to create an unconventional but welcoming sound and timbre to his playing. Trained briefly by Richard Gilewitz, a renowned fingerstyle guitar player, James Lee’s fingerstyle guitar playing is rich and melodic, pulling listeners into memorable motifs and atmospheres.

In 2017, Baker released a Texas-inspired full-length project called “Home Again.” Harnessing his experience in technology, Baker recruited talented studio session musicians, accessing performers from Los Angeles, Canada, The United Kingdom, and Denver. “Home Again” is a Country-flavored Americana album, rich with instrumentation like dobro, lap steel, fiddle, and harmonica.

In March, he released an EP of Folk/Americana songs called The Canadian River. The single of the same title placed #23 on the FolkDJ radio charts in April of 2018, and the song “Two Cageless Birds” went on to be selected for the John O’Hara Songwriting Performance Grant.

James has played at several prominent venues including the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles, The Fox Theater in Boulder, and Swallow Hill and The Walnut Room in Denver.

