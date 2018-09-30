Tootsie’s To Celebrate 58th Birthday With Free Downtown Nashville Bash

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

THE WORLD FAMOUS TOOTSIE’S ORCHID LOUNGE in NASHVILLE will celebrate its 58th birthday with a free show on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10th. As part of the celebration, TOOTSIE’S will feature entertainment on an outdoor stage on Broadway throughout the day and an evening concert.

CUMULUS nationally syndicated “TY, KELLY & CHUCK” co-hosts TY BENTLI, KELLY FORD, and CHUCK WICKS will host the celebration along with CUMULUS nationally syndicated “NASH NIGHTS LIVE” co-hosts SHAWN PARR and ELAINA SMITH. Evening performances will include JAKE OWEN, RANDY HOUSER, and KID ROCK; additional musical guests will include TRAVIS TRITT, TERRI CLARK, DARRYL WORLEY, MONTGOMERY GENTRY, and more. The event will kick off at 12p (CT) on the free Broadway street party stage located between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.