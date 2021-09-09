Tony D Leon lanza nuevo sencillo “En Que Mundo Vivo Yo”

The Cuban singer, best known for “Swing de la Salsa,” releases another song of his own inspiration dedicated to his people on the island of Cuba.

The new single “En Qué Mundo Vivo Yo” will sell this August 20th in all digital stores. Anibal B produced the video clip in collaboration with Anibal B, inspired by the actions against the Cuban people and the images shared on all social networks.

“This is my way of expressing my feelings, joining the clamor of my people who cry out for their freedom.” – Says Tony

The video clip for the song will premiere on Friday, August 20, on his YouTube channel at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Tony D Leon:

Tony D Leon was born in the city of Santa Clara, Cuba. At the young age of 6, his father introduced him to music by giving him a guitar, and so he began taking music lessons. He later began to study music at the Fructuoso Rodríguez music school and began participating in talent competition festivals throughout the country and always obtaining a first place. At 18, he began working as a professional singer in different musical groups in Cuba, such as Los Anders, Yayabo, Diakara, and La Barriada; These took him to various cities inside and outside of Cuba. Tony had the opportunity to record several CDs with these groups while on tour, taking his music to more than 17 countries.

Today, Tony D Leon resides in Miami. He has produced 3 albums, the first is called: “Dios Esta En Control” with maestro Alexis Ortega and his orchestra “Abda.” His second album, “Desordenada,” with arrangements by Carlos Infante, and songs were written by Juan Kemell and two written by Tony. The talented Tony D Leon and master of his vocal skills are showcased in his production “Mi Intimidad,” where he shows his romantic side, featuring 11 of his own songs. His third album, “Milagros,” dedicated to his wife, and his fourth album, “Dale Que Esta La Verde,” are mostly salsa songs produced in Miami. All his albums are available on all Internet sites like iTunes, Amazon, and CDbaby. Physical copies of his records are available at Lili’s Records, Museo del Disco, and others. To learn more about Tony D Leon, visit www.tonydleon.com.

