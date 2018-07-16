Toni Marie Leaves KRJK (The Bull)/Bakersfield For Soon-To-Be-Announced Gig

BUCK OWENS BROADCASTING Country KRJK (THE BULL 97.3)/BAKERSFIELD MD/afternoon personality TONI MARIE has left the station for a soon-to-be revealed opportunity. MARIE had rejoined BUCK OWENS BROADCASTING for weekends on BULL Country sister KUZZ in 2016 following a brief stint at iHEARTMEDIA Country KWNR/LAS VEGAS that was cut short due to back issues, which required surgery.

Soon after her BAKERSFIELD return, she segued to her most recent duties on THE BULL. MARIE previously spent six years as MD for KUZZ from 2009-2015. KUZZ and KRJK PD BRENT MICHAELS tells ALL ACCESS he’s reviewing candidates to succeed MARIE and hopes to announce plans soon.