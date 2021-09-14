Toni Land Rises To The Top Again With Hip Hip Hurray!

Radio loves Toni Land! Her newest single, Hip Hip Hurray! from her soon to be released album, Sunlit, is currently charting across national radio charts. Hip Hip Hurray! with its “turn down the lights crushed velvet groove” is currently #3 on National Radio Hits Top 40 and #8 on National Radio Hits Adult Contemporary charts with artists such as Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran.

Land is an artist on the rise with her recent nomination for the New Music Awards 2021 in several categories and her 7th album release planned this month. Land’s reputation as a prolific and accomplished songwriter have garnered her multiple awards including Best Songwriter by the International Acoustic Music Awards and the Portland Songwriter Association. She has earned comparisons to other singer songwriters including Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams and Taylor Swift.

Previously her single, New Girl, crossed Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Country radio formats last year including hitting #1 on the Country Digital chart and #2 on Adult Contemporary National Radio Hits. From there, Land released Crazed and Dazed, the second song from her soon to be released album, Sunlit. Crazed and Dazed touched on the universal theme of the uncertainty of surrendering one’s heart. With its lush and soaring production, it quickly was picked up on Top 40, Adult Contemporary and Country radio stations across the country proving once again that Land is surefooted in her travels between these formats. As Andre Hagestadt of The Oregonian wrote…“Toni Land has a penchant for blending pop, country and rock in ways that so completely blur the boundaries between those genres, you wonder why they were ever separated in the first place.”

Land has proven that she knows how to write and deliver honest, catchy, surprising and heartfelt songs that listeners love! Stay tuned for more on her new album, Sunlit scheduled for released this month!

Radio/Media Singles:

Hip Hip Hurray! – released 3/15/2021

Crazed and Dazed – released 9/2020

New Girl – released 2/2020

Frankenstein – released 9/2019

About Toni Land:

Land has recently been nominated for the New Music Awards 2021 in the categories of “Breakthrough Artist of the Year; Adult Contemporary Female Artist of the Year; and Adult Contemporary Breakthrough Artist of the year. Nominees this year include Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande. As an independent artist, Land is playing in the game with the big girls and boys now.

With her 7th album release planned soon, Land’s reputation as a prolific and stellar songwriter precedes her. As a recipient of multiple awards including Best Songwriter by the International Acoustic Music Awards and the Portland Songwriter Association, Land is known for her comparisons to singer songwriters such as Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams and Taylor Swift. Her songs have been called “fresh, vivacious and slightly irreverent” by S. Rick Teverbaugh of the Herald Bulletin, and “eclectic, funny, moving, and thoughtful, …with a lovingly wicked slant” by Wayne Richards, former President of the Portland Songwriters.

