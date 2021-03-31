Toni Land Releases New Single “Hip Hip Hurray” To Radio: Download Now

With her string of radio hits from FRANKENSTEIN to NEW GIRL to her newest single CRAZED AND DAZED, Pacific Northwest award winning singer songwriter, Toni Land is unstoppable. Currently CRAZED AND DAZED has been charting in top 10 positions on national Indie Adult Contemporary and Top 40 radio charts for the last 7 weeks. It was just voted Number 2 “By The Vote” on Top 40 radio and remains after 7 weeks on the top 10 of “By the Vote” on both Top 40 and Adult Contemporary formats. Her sassy, rockin’ confident hit single NEW GIRL landed a number 1 position on both Adult Contemporary National Radio Hits as well as on Country Digital radio.

Land has recently been nominated for the New Music Awards 2021 in the categories of “Breakthrough Artist of the Year; Adult Contemporary Female Artist of the Year; and Adult Contemporary Breakthrough Artist of the year. Nominees this year include Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande. As an independent artist, Land is playing in the game with the big girls and boys now.

With her 7th album release planned soon, Land’s reputation as a prolific and stellar songwriter precedes her. As a recipient of multiple awards including Best Songwriter by the International Acoustic Music Awards and the Portland Songwriter Association, Land is known for her comparisons to singer songwriters such as Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams and Taylor Swift. Her songs have been called “fresh, vivacious and slightly irreverent” by S. Rick Teverbaugh of the Herald Bulletin, and “eclectic, funny, moving, and thoughtful, with a lovingly wicked slant” by Wayne Richards, former President of the Portland Songwriters.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Toni Land

Song Title: Hip Hip Hurray

Publishing: Toni Land

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Hip Hip Hurray

Record Label: Stagework Music