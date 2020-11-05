Toni Land “Crazed And Dazed” now available to Country radio

Follow up to her hit song, Frankenstein and New Girl, Crazy And Dazed is bundle of fun which seems timely to the on-goings in the world today.

Across the span of six albums Toni Land, a talented Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter has revealed her humanity to us. Stories from a real person on a real journey of truth-telling and soul-searching. She has been described as surefooted in her travels between country and folk and has earned comparisons to Sheryl Crow, Eliza Gilkyson, and Lucinda Williams.

Its Good, released in 2018, is the work of a seasoned musician and artist with its lush production and insightful songwriting. Sticking to her alt country, folk-rock roots, Land takes you on a ride through an emotional landscape through her powerful and intimate style of songwriting. Frankenstein, the single from this recording recently charted across radio formats including Adult Contemporary, Country and Top 40. New Girl, Lands new 2020 single comes flying out of the shoot all rocking, and confident proving once again that Lands music is enduring and endearing.

Land was awarded Best Songwriter by the International Acoustic Music Awards as well as the Portland Songwriter Association. As a stellar songwriter, she has earned publishing and production deals throughout her career. Her first single, Have You Ever Seen Your Real Love, landed on the Top 40 Adult/Contemporary Chart and earned Land a national distribution deal. From then on, radio stations have played her music all over the world. She was voted in the Top Ten Artists poll by Radio 98.6 listeners in Berlin. Her song, Good for Me rose to the #4 positions on MP3.com on their Triple A Chart. Land has been awarded Best Songwriter by the international Acoustic Music Awards as well as the Portland Songwriter Association.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Toni Land

Song Title: Crazed And Dazed

Publishing: Toni Land

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Crazed And Dazed

Record Label: Stagework Music