Toni Grace “Summertime” impact radio now: Radio/Media Download

Toni Grace is an 11-year-old from Auburn, NH who adores acting, dancing, and expressing herself through songwriting and singing. She has released two songs with music videos to date and is eager for the world to hear them. Her music so far centers around her love for pets (Unconditional), her family, friends, and how spending time with them anywhere, anytime brings so much happiness to her life (Summertime). Her new release (My Shoes) will be out later this year! She loves uplifting pop songs and has experience singing more dramatic (soft rock) songs too using her very strong voice with great ability to project and use her vibrato. Grace dreams of being in a show or movie as a lead that can sing and dance, like Kira King (Lexi Underwood) in Sneakerella! She also loves theatre and enjoys those parts in the show when the lead role gets to belt out a good song. Toni Grace had this opportunity many times when she was cast as Matilda in Matilda the Musical and Ariel in Disney’s classic The Little Mermaid.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Toni Grace

Song Title: Summertime

Publishing: Toni Grace Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Summertime

Record Label: Ni Music