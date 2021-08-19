Tommy Rice “You are My Life, My Lover, Forever” Featuring Patricia Barrett Lands At Radio

Promising songwriter, Tommy Rice, is proud to announce the release of his new single: You Are My Life, My Lover, Forever. This song describes the strong love that he and his wife shared together.

“She was my whole life, a love that will last forever. Her feelings matched mine, making it a love of a lifetime.” – Tommy Rice

When Rice’s beloved wife died of brain cancer, he felt like something triggered his mind to start writing songs of love. The lyrics started to come to him in his sleep, at work, and driving to and from work – so he began to write them down. The lyrics in this song are so touching – many listeners will be fighting back tears as they feel real love in every word. ” You Are My Life, My Lover, Forever” is the follow up single to, “The Greatest Love of Them All”, “Eternal Promise of Love”, and “Miss Her More Today Than Yesterday” which have been embraced to listeners worldwide.

2021 NMA Crossover Artist of the Year nominee for is almost unbelievable for the songwriter, solidifying Rice’s new venture within the music community. Complimenting the new release of “You Are My Life, My Lover, Forever”, Rice has announced the debut of the new music video and lyric video. Rice also has a book titled, Miss Her More Today Than Yesterday, named after his first song. With a large catalog consisting of over 123 songs and no plans of stopping anytime soon, many of his songs feature Patricia Barrett, a wonderfully talented singer from Nashville, TN.

About Tommy rice

Tommy discovered his passion as a songwriter and author after losing his wife, Deborah, to an aggressive form of brain cancer. Throughout her battle, they kept God at the forefront, as they always did together. 3 years later, God called her home. He joined a grief recovery class where he was asked to write a short story of their fight with cancer. His short story became his first song. He compliments his music and his knowledge by writing a book about the struggles of love and life all while all while continuing his path to mend a broken heart. With accolades as a 2021 NMA nominee for Crossover Artist of the Year, his first album will be released Summer 2021.