Tommy Rice w/Patricia Barrett ‘Eternal Promise Of love’ now available to Country radio
A successful entrepreneur for many years, Tommy Rice has flourished in the car business with Tommy Rice Motors in Byram, Mississippi, and also as a real estate broker in Byram (Tommy L. Rice, Real Estate LLC). An accomplished songwriter, he has ties to the music scene in Nashville that go back several decades. An Alabama native, he’s a lifelong Crimson Tide fan. “Miss Her More Today Than Yesterday” was his first charting song.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Tommy Rice w/Patricia Barrett
Song Title: Eternal Promise Of love
Publishing: Tommy Rice Music)
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Eternal Promise Of love
Record Label: Tommy Rice Music
|Radio Promotion:
|Loggins Promotion
|Paul Loggins
|310-325-2800
|LogginsPromotion.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Loggins Promotion
|Paul Loggins
|310-325-2800
|LogginsPromotion.com