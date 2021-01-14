Tommy Rice w/Patricia Barrett ‘Eternal Promise Of love’ now available to Country radio

A successful entrepreneur for many years, Tommy Rice has flourished in the car business with Tommy Rice Motors in Byram, Mississippi, and also as a real estate broker in Byram (Tommy L. Rice, Real Estate LLC). An accomplished songwriter, he has ties to the music scene in Nashville that go back several decades. An Alabama native, he’s a lifelong Crimson Tide fan. “Miss Her More Today Than Yesterday” was his first charting song.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Tommy Rice w/Patricia Barrett

Song Title: Eternal Promise Of love

Publishing: Tommy Rice Music)

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Eternal Promise Of love

Record Label: Tommy Rice Music