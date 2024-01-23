Tommy Rice “Think Of Me” featuring Morgan Ridgely – Radio Download Here

My name is Tommy Rice. I lost my precious wife, Deborah, to brain cancer in which we battled for almost 3 years. She was the greatest love I have ever known. After being asked to write a short story of her fight to stay alive, I read to my grief recovery class and my classmate asked to make it a song. Two years later, with no experience in writing, I now have 192 written songs, 84 recorded songs, 2 number ONE songs, a number two Christmas song, 9 songs with radio play that are all highly charted, 2021 nomination for Crossover Artist of the Year, 2022 New Country Group of the Year award, and a book titled Miss Her More Today Than Yesterday. All of my songs are about our love of Jesus and the real love we shared together. All glory goes to Him.

I have been a Real Estate Broker for 44 years and just sold my Auto Dealership after 27 years of making memories of a lifetime. My heart and goal in life right now is writing music and sharing Jesus’s love and the real love He put into our life all over the world. If I am so blessed to end my life here on earth sharing this greatest of love about Jesus, and the love we shared together, no higher honor could ever be given to me!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Tommy Rice w/Morgan Ridgely

Song Title: Think Of Me

Publishing: Tommy Rice Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Think Of Me

Record Label: Tommy Rice Music