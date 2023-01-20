Tommy Rice “So Much Love To Give” featuring Tommy Rice w/Patricia Barrett now at radio: Download Now

My name is Tommy Rice. I lost my precious wife, Deborah, to brain cancer in which we battled for almost 3 years. She was the greatest love I have ever known. After being asked to write a short story of her fight to stay alive, I read to my grief recovery class and my classmate asked to make it a song. Two years later, with no experience in writing, I now have 192 written songs, 84 recorded songs, 2 number ONE songs, a number two Christmas song, 9 songs with radio play that are all highly charted, 2021 nomination for Crossover Artist of the Year, 2022 New Country Group of the Year award, and a book titled Miss Her More Today Than Yesterday. All of my songs are about our love of Jesus and the real love we shared together. All glory goes to Him.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Tommy Rice w/Patricia Barrett

Song Title: So Much Love To Give

Publishing: Tommy Rice Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: So Much Love To Give

Record Label: Tommy Rice Music