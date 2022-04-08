Tommy Rice Receives 2022 NMA Award for Country New Group of the Year

New Music Awards has announced Tommy Rice the 2022 New Music Award winner for Country New Group of the Year for his single “You Are My Life, My Lover, Forever” featuring Patricia Barrett.

“I am beyond happy, and so blessed to accept this award,” Rice exclaimed. “Every song I write, I pray over it and ask God for his direction. I want listeners to feel in my lyrics what real love is like. The best years of my life were the 21 years God blessed me with my wife, Deborah.” says Rice

Radio Download “You Are My Life, My Lover, Forever’” HERE

Tommy gives all the credit to God first! Through him Rice’s prayers were answered when he met Paul Loggins with Loggins Promotions. “One could not be more blessed! Paul and his staff work relentlessly night and day to help make my music a success. Paul and his staff are so kind and encouraging,” says Rice. Clay Mansell and Mansell Media have also partnered with Rice to help promote his music and book. “Clay and his staff have worked so hard for me, I couldn’t ask for more.” Tommy would also like to thank his ENT Attorney, Jay Long for being a dear friend and being right by his side.

“But to my voters, YOU made this possible! I have no words strong enough to express how much I appreciate all your votes. Tears fill my eyes! I wish there was a way I could hug each and every one who voted to make this dream possible.” continues Rice

Tommy discovered his passion as a songwriter and author after losing his wife, Deborah, to an aggressive form of brain cancer. Throughout her battle, they kept God at the forefront, as they always did together. Three years later, God called her home. He joined a grief recovery class where he was asked to write a short story of their fight with cancer. His short story became his first song. He compliments his music and his knowledge by writing a book about the struggles of love and life all while continuing his path to mend a broken heart. With accolades for the 2022 NMA Award for Country New Group of the Year, he PROMISES to work day and night to make you proud.

About Tommy Rice:

A successful entrepreneur for many years, Tommy Rice has flourished in the car business with Tommy Rice Motors in Byram, Mississippi, and also as a real estate broker in Byram (Tommy L. Rice, Real Estate LLC). An accomplished songwriter, he has ties to the music scene in Nashville that go back several decades. An Alabama native, he’s a lifelong Crimson Tide fan. Miss Her More Today Than Yesterday is his first book.

About New Music Awards:

New Music Weekly magazine, producer of The New Music Awards, announces the winners of the New Music Awards (NMAs) at the beginning of each year. The NMAs honor artists/bands, radio programmers, radio stations and the “behind the scenes” music industry folks, which include radio promotion, publicity/PR, and record labels. NMA Winners were selected from the nominated list of Finalists by radio personnel, music industry executives, fans, and industry panelists.

