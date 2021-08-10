Tommy Rice featuring Patricia Barrett “You Are My Life, My Lover, Forever” Out Now: Radio/Media Download

A successful entrepreneur for many years, Tommy Rice has flourished in the car business with Tommy Rice Motors in Byram, Mississippi, and also as a real estate broker in Byram (Tommy L. Rice, Real Estate LLC), and now he has taken on a new endeavor as a songwriter. Tommy has ties to the music scene in Nashville that go back several decades. An Alabama native, he’s a lifelong Crimson Tide fan. “Miss Her More Today Than Yesterday” is the title of his first song as well as his first book, and both are a tribute to the love of his life Deborah.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Tommy Rice w/Patricia Barrett

Song Title: You Are My Life, My Lover, Forever

Publishing: Tommy Rice Music, LLC

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: You Are My Life, My Lover, Forever

Record Label: Tommy Rice Music