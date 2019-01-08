Tommy Austin Ascends To iHeartMedia SVPP/Nat’l Programming Group; D.C.’s James Howard Replaces Austin In Chicago

After six years as iHEARTMEDIA SVPP/CHICAGO, TOMMY AUSTIN has been promoted to SVPP/National Programming Group, reporting to EVPP JON ZELLNER.

AUSTIN is being replaced in CHICAGO by iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON, D.C. VP/Programming JAMES HOWARD who oversaw programming efforts for AC WASH, Classic Rocker WBIG, Top 40 WIHT, Country WMZQ, and Alternative WWDC.

HOWARD will also take over as PD at Top 40 WKSC in his new duties.

AUSTIN’s last day in his present role is JANUARY 13, and HOWARD begins on JANUARY 16.

Commenting on his new post, AUSTIN told ALL ACCESS, “I am beyond thrilled for this outstanding new opportunity within iHEARTMEDIA. I am also very excited for my CHICAGO family as they are receiving such an elite successor in JAMES HOWARD, who will do a great job.”

HOWARD commented, “Our CHICAGO brands and dedicated teams that operate them are some of the finest in our industry. I’m excited to help them continue to make an indelible impact on our CHICAGO communities.”

In CHICAGO, AUSTIN had market oversight for Country WEBG, Urban WGCI, Contempoary Christian WGRB-A, Top 40 WKSC (where he was also PD), AC WLIT, and UAC WVAZ. Prior to his successful run in the WINDY CITY, AUSTIN’s previous stops included programming roles in MINNEAPOLIS, AUSTIN, ST. LOUIS, and PORTLAND, OR