Tom Cook Named Dir./Music Programming For WLIF (Today’s 101.9) And WWMX (Mix 106.5)/Baltimore

ENTERCOM/BALTIMORE has appointed TOM COOK Dir./Music Programming for AC WLIF (TODAY’s 101.9) and Top 40 WWMX (MIX 106.5), effective July 30th. Previously, COOK was MICHIGAN Regional OM for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, where he oversaw programming for 23 stations in five markets.

“We are delighted to welcome TOM to our team,” said ENTERCOM/BALTIMORE SVP/Market Manager TRACY BRANDYS said. “He has an amazing track record of accomplishments at the various stations he has programmed, and we look forward to him bringing that enthusiasm and experience to us here in Baltimore.”

“I am beyond excited to join the team at ENTERCOM/BALTIMORE,” COOK said. “These stations have amazing on-air talent and content teams, which makes this role a dream for me.”