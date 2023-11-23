Todd Barrow “Jungle Out There” now at Country radio: Download Here

Country artist from the home town of the World Series champions Texas Rangers. Heating up the airwaves all over the world. Award winning singer-songwriter gaining mainstream attention. Now featured in many TV series and major films. Grateful for all the support from fans who continue to buy my music and all the program directors/ Dj’s playing my stuff.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Todd Barrow

Song Title: Jungle Out There

Publishing: Todd Barrow Music Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Harry Fox Agency

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: Jungle Out There

Record Label: Smith Music Group