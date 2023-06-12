Todd Barrow “Best Of Me” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

Multi award winning country artist based in Texas. Bringing the best sound in today’s country music. The highly acclaimed singer-songwriter has now begun a career in acting with 8 films under his belt. Still has time to create new music for his fans worldwide. Big advocate for charity work and helping those in need. You can experience his live performance at Troy Aikman’s Bar (Troy’s Bar) with Texas live on May 27, 2023 @9pm. He would love to meet you and hugs are free!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Todd Barrow

Song Title: Best Of Me

Publishing: Todd Barrow Music Publishing/ Harry Fox

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Best Of Me”

Record Label: Smith Music Group