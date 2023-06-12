TODD-BARROW-cover.jpg

Todd Barrow “Best Of Me” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

Multi award winning country artist based in Texas. Bringing the best sound in today’s country music. The highly acclaimed singer-songwriter has now begun a career in acting with 8 films under his belt. Still has time to create new music for his fans worldwide. Big advocate for charity work and helping those in need. You can experience his live performance at Troy Aikman’s Bar (Troy’s Bar) with Texas live on May 27, 2023 @9pm. He would love to meet you and hugs are free!

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Todd Barrow
Song Title: Best Of Me
Publishing: Todd Barrow Music Publishing/ Harry Fox
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Best Of Me”
Record Label: Smith Music Group
Record Label:
Smith Music Group
Dan Dugan
817-378-0900
Dan@smithmusic.com
Radio Promotion:
Django Promotions
Lee Willams
+44 (0)293 371 8163
lee@cmrnashville.net
Publicity/PR:
CMR/Nashville
Lee Willams
+44 7956 8888587
studio@cmrnashville.net
Manager:
Music City Digital Media Network
Lisa Swift
256-904-7911
musiccitydigitalmedianetwork@gmail.com
Booking Agent:
Ace Music Booking
us@acemusicbookingagency.com

