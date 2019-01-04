Toby Keith to Perform at Oklahoma Governor’s Inauguration

Toby Keith is kicking off a new year with a performance in his home state. The country star — an Oklahoma native — will be on hand to sing at the inauguration of the newly elected Oklahoma Governor, Kevin Stitt, on Jan. 14.

Keith will be joined by “Best Shot” singer Jimmie Allen, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and the Cherokee Youth Choir at the Oklahoma City inaugural ball. Tickets are $250 for what is a black-tie event. The Oklahoma City inaugural ball is one of three events being held in January in Lawton, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla., to celebrate the newly-elected Republican governor.

Keith recently released a new song, “Don’t Let the Old Man In.” The song is featured in Clint Eastwood’s latest film The Mule and serves as the lead single off Keith’s forthcoming album. According to a press release, Keith spent some time with Eastwood last May at the actor’s golf tournament in California. While the two men shared a golf cart, their conversation turned to what Eastwood was working on next.

“Funny you should ask,” Eastwood told the country star, “I am leaving tomorrow to shoot a movie for three months called The Mule.” Keith asked the 88-year-old how he keeps up such a schedule at his age, to which Eastwood replied: “I don’t let the old man in.” The song was born.

In addition to new music on the horizon, Keith’s 2018 served as the celebration of his debut single “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and first album. Released 25 years prior, the single and self-titled debut album were remastered, retitled Should’ve Been a Cowboy and re-released last year. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” was the most-played country song of the 1990s.