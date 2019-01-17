Toby Keith Prioritizes Giving to Charity

Toby Keith may be one of country music’s biggest names, but he puts the mission of giving back above his musical accomplishments.

Inspired by the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the famed country star built a similar facility in his home state of Oklahoma that serves as a place of comfort for children battling cancer and their families. Titled the OK Kids Korral, Keith spent a decade building the organization; which includes 16 suites, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, a chapel, theater and even a storm shelter. “It’s probably the best thing, outside my family, I’ll ever do,” Keith says (quote via the Boot.)

The humble effort is funded through the Toby Keith Foundation, with the singer admitting he doesn’t like to be stretched thin when it comes to donating to multiple charities. “I think when you find that one thing that really moves you, you can go accomplish it, and it’s a beautiful thing,” he states.

On the music front, Keith has plenty to be proud of. Between his 20 No. 1 hits and more than 30 million albums sold, Keith has led a noteworthy career. But the accolade that stands above the rest is the one that honors his tenure as a songwriter. “Songwriters Hall of Fame’s the greatest achievement,” he states of his 2015 induction, adding that his main goal was to be a songwriter even if he didn’t have a career as an artist.

Fans can hear Keith’s new song “Don’t Let the Old Man In” in Clint Eastwood’s new movie The Mule, inspired directly by words the actor shared with the country star during a golf tournament in 2018.