Toby Keith, Keith Urban + More to Play 2019 Faster Horses Festival

The lineup for the 2019 Faster Horses Festival has been announced.

Toby Keith, Keith Urban and Zac Brown Band are set to headline the three-day festival, which takes place at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., from July 19-21. Brothers Osborne, Danielle Bradbery, Old Dominion, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Randy Houser, Lanco, Kip Moore, Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Dylan Scott, Mitchell Tenpenny, Brett Young and Dee Jay Silver are also among the artists who are set to perform in 2019, with more acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

Faster Horses Festival creator and Live Nation President of Country Touring Brian O’Connell announced the lineup via a special Facebook Live that featured cameos from Moore, Pope, Ell and Scott, as well as appearances online from Keith and Urban.

Keith appeared via O’Connell’s computer screen from the golf course, and Urban sent in a video that looked like he recorded it at home in his living room.

“This is one of the best festivals that I have ever played,” Urban raves in the video above. “Actually, the band agrees. One of the best ones ever. You guys sang at the top of your lungs, every song, all night long. It never let up. It was the most amazing energy … I’m so looking forward to seeing every one of you there very soon.”

Tickets to the 2019 Faster Horses Festival are set to go on sale on Friday, Jan. 25, at 10AM ET via the festival’s website.