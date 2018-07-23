To Whom It May Receives Early Response From Radio With New Album

G4L Records, the new record label from Candlebox Frontman Kevin Martin and Los Angeles entrepreneur Markus Muller-Stach, has announced that To Whom It May (TWIM)’s album The Great Filter is the number three most added album in the country on the metal contraband chart. Additionally, it is the number three most added at NACC (North American College Chart) Loud Rock Chart in its first week at radio.

Featuring their hard-hitting, smash single “Calculate”, the hard rock metal trio’s latest effort includes elements of Prog, Metal, and unapologetic Rock n’ Roll for a sound that is uniquely TWIM. The Great Filterincludes 10 original songs and will be released in full Friday, July 20 on all major digital platforms and the band’s web site.

“The response to our new single ‘Calculate’ has been surreal for us. Thank you to every one for all the support,” said Jonathan Jourdan, vocalist for TWIM. ”We can’t wait to share the rest of the record with our fans.”

The concept for The Great Filter, which was produced by Dean DiChosa (Candiria, Family Force 5), is based on the “Great Filter Hypothesis,” answers the question as to why we humans haven’t made contact with aliens yet. It suggests that at some point there is an evolutionary leap that no species can survive, leaving humans with two choices: we’ve passed “The Filter” and were the lucky species that survived or we haven’t met “The Great Filter” yet and inevitably will meet our extinction.

The official tracklist for The Great Filteris as follows:

Bypass Calculate Quick Descend Weight of the Stone The Signal Fire Firescape Sick Day Ghost Take What I Can

TWIM has also released a new video to support the “Calculate” single. Directed by Jeremy Hawa of Light Strike Productions with Videographer Donald Kilgore of Bayou City Productions, the video is being hailed as the group’s most sophisticated to date.

“On top of being great performers, I found John, Rob, and Dex to be true collaborators, which made realizing their vision both efficient and extremely rewarding creatively,” said Hawa. “In the end, we wound up with a music video that stands as probably one of my favorite works.” To view the “Calculate” video, visit http://bit.ly/TWIMCalculate.

To learn about TWIM and get the latest information, visit https://www.towhomitmay.net.

For more information about G4L Records, visit https://www.g4lrecords.com.

