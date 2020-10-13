To Be or Not to Be…. Greater Than Dave

I have so many…. where to begin? I grew up listening to a lot of music. Each “group” of friends seemed to be vastly different in their tastes. Is it the theatrical presence of Boy George, Marilyn Manson, and Slip Knot? Could it be the iconic presence of The Rolling Stones, The Smiths, Erasure or The Cure? All of these people have contributed and stood the test of time. Is it Bif Naked, Janis Joplin, The Cranberries, or Taylor Swift? Yes, folks! I said Taylor Swift! What can I say? I like females in music. But…I think I am my biggest influence. It is every moment that I have experienced whether it be considered good, bad, ugly, or beautiful. It all has a place in my music.