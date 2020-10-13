To Be or Not to Be…. Greater Than Dave
Who are your biggest influences?
I have so many…. where to begin? I grew up listening to a lot of music. Each “group” of friends seemed to be vastly different in their tastes. Is it the theatrical presence of Boy George, Marilyn Manson, and Slip Knot? Could it be the iconic presence of The Rolling Stones, The Smiths, Erasure or The Cure? All of these people have contributed and stood the test of time. Is it Bif Naked, Janis Joplin, The Cranberries, or Taylor Swift? Yes, folks! I said Taylor Swift! What can I say? I like females in music. But…I think I am my biggest influence. It is every moment that I have experienced whether it be considered good, bad, ugly, or beautiful. It all has a place in my music.
What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour?
We have not been on tour because of COVID 19…. I think that is the craziest thing. Life on hold because of a pandemic. We plan to do something in Canada to start and then move on from there.
What’s your songwriting process?
I start with a guitar and I just play and let the words come to the music, and sometimes the music comes to the words.
Who do you sound like?
The first time I played Square for some buddies, they said it sounded like a mix of Marilyn Manson with Nine Inch Nails. A buddy sitting in front of me as we played Square said that it reminded him also of Korn, as a distant third song. I think there are some pop type elements that lean toward strong male pop artists.
If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?
I would be a business owner of some type, accountant or locksmith or something.
What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?
Well, Square is Greater Than Dave’s first track. I am working on another right now. It is called My Life, It will be the second release. I like them both, but I have heard Square so much that I am leaning toward My Life. I really think it is because it is a new project and it takes me closer to my goal of my full album release.
Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why?
I would like to collaborate with Slow Leaves. He is a Canadian artist out of Canada. Winnipeg, Manitoba to be exact. This next track, My Life, has a great acoustic element to it and I think he is the man for the job.
What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far?
COVID 19. I mean…WOW… that is a game changer. Who would have thought that as you are creating that you would have to limit fan interaction, concerts and reinvent the narrative.
What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most?
I love being able to create, music helps me heal. It helps me think, it allows me to be tasteful and distasteful. It is chaotic and it is peaceful to me. Hate is a strong word, I do not hate. I have a dislike for the process when I feel blocked, but not hate.
If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?
I would not change a thing. I think, if people want to pay attention to you, then, you are doing something right or you have made enough noise. Sometimes that can be good, it can also be bad, but who’s keeping count?
What inspires you? What connection do you have to your music?
I am inspired by the world around me. My relationships or lack thereof. I am inspired by my pain, and happiness. I feel disconnected from most moments and music makes me feel connected. It is the connection to music that makes me feel less alone.
ABOUT GREATER THAN DAVE:
Born in the country and raised by the world, Greater Than Dave is stunned by the shear brilliance of the people that touch his life. If you are reading this… it includes you. Yes, you are brilliant! His tastes in DJing / Production include Trance, House, Tech-house, Deep Tech-House, Melodic Techno, Future Bass, Big Room and it does not stop there. Stylistically, he considers himself an Alternative rock, electropop, pop rock artist when he is not writing “electronic music”. Guitar and piano are his weapons of choice. Through word of mouth his twitter account has grown to include power houses like Bif Naked, Boy George, Cazwell, Mike Ruiz and many others. … to EVERYONE that follows thank you. Greater Than Dave is currently working with companies in the USA and Canada and Overseas to bring you some interesting sounds. Streaming is available while original content is created, so check back often…every stream of the DJ sets, a royalty is paid to the artist… so listen often.