TJ Jenkins Joins KEEY/Minneapolis Air Staff
TWIN CITIES radio vet TRICIA “TJ” JENKINS is back on the air, joining iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102)/MINNEAPOLIS for weekend/swing shifts. She was most recently with ENTERCOM crosstown Country KMNB (BUZ’N), where she’d spent six years in middays, the last two with MD stripes.
JENKINS’ previous experience includes time with then-CLEAR CHANNEL Top 40/Mainstream KZHT/SALT LAKE CITY; NRG MEDIA Hot AC KQKQ/OMAHA, NE; CUMULUS Top 40 KHOP/MODESTO, CA; and then-CLEAR CHANNEL Country KAJA/SAN ANTONIO.