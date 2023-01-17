Tiny Ghosts Weigh in the Price of Love in New Single “AmorAmor”

Tiny Ghosts have just one more release up their sleeve to close out the year — the duo has officially debuted the Spanish rendition of their January single “LoveLove.” Now streaming across digital platforms, “AmorAmor” is a dreamy pop track highlighting vocalist Dayan Marquina‘s elegantly soft vocals, enhanced by bright synth notes and rock influenced guitar riffs brought to life by guitarist Eric Morgan. An angsty anthem with lyrical dissonance, “AmorAmor” will have listeners dancing away the heartache.

Dayan Marquina explains the meaning behind the song’s take on the tennis term “love-love” — which refers to tennis players starting a match from zero.

“Heartbreak sometimes happens in slow motion with a back-and-forth trying to put the other at serve. This gave me the idea to turn to a tennis metaphor and both being at zero – LoveLove.” – Dayan Marquina, vocalist of Tiny Ghosts

“AmorAmor” is written and performed by Tiny Ghosts themselves, who were heavily inspired by bands such as Thursday and Taking Back Sunday.

“This song was fun to create as it is very guitar forward and pulls from a lot of inspiration from the bands we grew up like Thursday and Taking Back Sunday. The main textures in the song are all guitar built — the dark synthy sounding ethereal layer was built with a long chain of downshifting delay pedals and the quick melodies are sampled from the tapping part after the first chorus.” – Eric Morgan, guitarist of Tiny Ghosts

Forever kindred spirits, the dream-pop duo Tiny Ghosts anchor melancholic anthems against shimmering layers of synth and guitar. Starting innocently as two friends emailing tracks back and forth, the project quickly evolved into an obsessive passion to build out their sonic world — growing as fervently as their friendship began many years ago.

A few years after moving from her hometown in Peru, Dayan attended her first stateside concert seeing Days of the Phoenix era AFI in a tiny but packed North Carolina punk club. At the show, she met another dork named Eric, and instantly the two connected over a shared love of early-aughts emo (Further Seems Forever, Thursday, Midtown..) and unknowingly kicked off an inseparable lifelong bond.

One day years later, coming off long stints in the hardcore and metal circuit with A Hero A Fake (Victory Records) and Brigades (Pure Noise Records), Eric sent a simple text “Would you want to put vocals on this?”. Fast-forward a couple of years and many uncut demos later, the two had shaped the dark, dreamy, but energetic sounds in their heads into the first batch of Tiny Ghosts songs.

Tiny Ghosts’ “AmorAmor” is now available for listen across DSPs today.