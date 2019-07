The YEA NETWORKS nationally syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO show is spent the 4th OF JULY in the VIRGIN ISLANDS visiting their newest affiliate, JONATHAN K. COHEN Top 40/Mainstream WJKC (ILSE 95)/ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS.

TCR is now on at night for ISLE 95 and the team is working on their tans during the day.

TINO COCHINO commented, “I’m super excited to bring our vibe to the ISLAND and partner with such an awesome station.”